Potholed Road near Mount Carmel School/Mary Hill is a Nightmare for Motorists & Pedestrians

Mangaluru: Couple of years ago, if the former MCC Mayor and also the then Congress Corporator Ms Kavitha Sanil of this Mary Hill ward, Mangaluru, instead of going ahead with the Crore plus project of constructing the ‘NOT-NEEDED’ Clock Tower near Town Hall, Mangaluru, had spent that same money on this long-pending dilapidated road starting from Mount Carmel Central School till Sri Venkataramana Temple in Mary hill, we would have not seen the present outrage from the residents of this area. Why did she turn a blind eye towards this pathetic road, which has put the commuters and motorists using this stretch of road in hardship for years. And with the present BJP corporator Ms Sangeetha R Nayak, there has not been any changes done to this pathetic road, and motorists and pedestrians are facing hardship commuting through this potholed stretch of road.

No matter which party comes to power in Mangaluru City Corporation, the elected corporators are on the same boat in performing their duties, when it comes to handling civic issues. It should be noted that in the year 2019, with an attitude of “Enough is Enough”, the residents of this Mary Hill vicinity had raised their voices against the negligence of MCC and the Ward corporator towards repair of roads, footpaths etc, by putting up banners in the vicinity in the wake of Mangaluru City Corporation Council elections (12 November 2019 ). One such banner hung near Mount Carmel Central School (in Kannada) read- “MCC Election is nearing. Dear candidates, you come to us seeking vote only after you have repaired the Mary Hill (adjacent to Mount Carmel school) to Sri Venkataramana Temple road..you show us development. Repair the roads like you do when chief ministers or prime ministers arrive in the City. No VOTE for you until you show progress in our City”.

Residents had raised their voices/protest prior to MCC elections in 2019-but all in vain?

In 2019, Srikanth Bhat Harikandige, an activist from Mary Hill area who had spoken to Team Mangalorean said, “This stretch of road from Mary Hill (Mount Carmel School) until Sri Venkataramana Temple has not been repaired nor asphalted for over two decades. Having numerous potholes on this road, it is creating hardship for pedestrians and motorists. Hence, we the residents of this area have joined together to hold a door-to-door campaign against such apathy. Let those candidates contesting from various political parties in the forthcoming MCC Council elections give us in writing that they will, if elected, repair the road”.

It is the year 2021, there has been no changes done in fixing the dilapidated road, with potholes, stranded rain water etc, putting the lives of people in jeopardy. This is a a busy stretch of road, with children and their parents escorting them to Mount Carmel Central School, there are employees taking this road going to various offices, including Diya Systems, Excise Dept etc, and best part is that, even IGP Western Range takes this potholed road every single day, since his residence is near the helipad. There are also a few religious centres, including Convents and Veronica Vihar- a centre taking care of a bevy of differently-abled people. And with this potholed road, the only approach to all these places, everyone is facing a hard time navigating through this pathetic road- and no MCC officials nor the area ward corporator has taken initiative so far to rectify the issue.

Ms Sarojini M K, who escorts her two children to Mount Carmel School speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Is this what our City is boasting about Smart City, when they don’t even fix bad roads, which are putting the lives of people in jeopardy. This road has a bunch of potholes, and when they are filled with rain water, motorists plying on this road splash water on the pedestrians. I used to take my two children to school on my scooter, but due to the pathetic and treacherous condition of this road, I accompany them on foot. How long the politicians who we voted to power are putting us into hardship? I totally repent for casting my vote believing their promises, which are nothing but fake”.

This stretch of road has seen many monsoons and summers so far? And every year, we hear the same comments from MCC, blaming monsoons. Why didn’t MCC concrete this road prior to the start of monsoons, once for all ? It has been excuses after excuses, but no positive action. Let’s see, if at least this time the road gets fixed, so that the motorists, pedestrians, including school children get a relief from this treacherous potholed road. This report is for the kind consideration of MCC Commissioner Akshy Shridar, MCC Mayor Premnand Shetty, Area Ward Corporator Ms Sangeetha Nayak to do the needful, on behalf of everyone who travels on this road. Thank You!

