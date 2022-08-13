Potholes/Dug Roads Issues Call MCC at 0824-2220306 or WhatsApp 9449007722

Potholes/Dug Roads Issues Citizens can Now Call Mangaluru City Corporation Helpline Phone number 0824-2220306 or can WhatsApp to 9449007722 . But whether your complaints will be ADDRESSED/TAKEN CARE depends on your LUCK?

Mangaluru: Faced by posts and complaints on social media and a solo protest by a youth in front of Mangaluru City corporation (MCC) building against numerous potholes and dilapidated roads in the City, the MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar has released a list of engineers contact numbers and the wards to which they are assigned to.

MCC Commissioner has stated- “Mangaluru City Corporation limits have received more rainfall than usual in the months of June and July. Immediate attention has been paid to repairing the roads damaged due to rains. Pipeline installation for 24×7 water supply and GAIL gas line installation has been taking place too. Concerned authorities have taken up reconstruction of the said roads”

Even after sending 3 reminders for 3 days by whatsapp to the MCC Commissioner, the mega-potholes near Bendoorwell, opposite Radha Medicals have not been filled/repaired? I only received assurances but no action!

“Directions have been passed on to concerned departments to maintain and repair National Highway paths, and other roads in MCC limits. In case citizens have any complaints with regard to potholes-trenches or unsanctioned diggiging, it can be reported via WhatsApp on 9449007722 or can reach us on MCC helpline number 0824-2220306.

Citizens are requested to cooperate with the City Corporation” adds MCC Commissioner.

Just recently a 20-year-old youth riding a bike died trying to avoid a pothole, and also a young MSc student who also faced the brunt of a pothole on the Netravati bridge, got seriously injured and will not be able to answer her PG exams. But still the concerned officials in NHAI and MCC are least bothered about the safety of the motorists and pedestrians. They only take care of such issues after a death or severe injuries faced by the commuters. Bah humbug!

Driving/Riding on Mangalore streets, and for that matter, even on the outskirts of the City, is like an obstacle course, with a bunch of crater sized potholes at every nook and corner. Drivers keep swerving and manoeuvring to make sure they miss every pothole. These potholes have also worsened the chronic traffic jams which Mangaloreans face every day. As long as cheap quality tar is being used and layered too thinly, we will continue to have these problems every year. It’s an obvious pattern and I wonder why nobody is looking into this. Without any delay, MCC should undertake a major exercise to refurbish City’s potholes.

So while waiting for potholed roads to be restored for a smooth ride, just brace yourself because it’s once again pothole season in Mangaluru. And for sure, the MCC authorities will not take any action, until a few tiny cars like’ Maruti Suzuki Alto’ get stuck in the pothole or a few riders fall off their two-wheelers? Until then bear with the potholes or curse someone at the MCC— and still, keep driving safely.

