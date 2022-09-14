Potholes Reappear on Revamped Roads Within10 Days After PM Modi’s Visit

Mangaluru: Prior to PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru on 2 September, almost all the dilapidated and potholed roads got a facelift with fresh asphalt, and within ten days after PM left the City, the potholes have reappeared on the revamped rods, especially in the Panambur/Kulur area. Photos of such roads where the asphalt has peeled off have been posted on social media by netizens.

A few days prior to PM’s visit, officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) along with the district administrations geared up to fill up potholes and asphalting stretches of road, especially between New Mangalore Port and Kuloor. Added to this stretch, the decades-old Kuloor Bridge road which was ridden with potholes was also given facelift, and bridge was revamped with a fresh coat of paint, and it got the attention of several netizens who have been complaining about the poorly-maintained roads for a long time.

Netizen Junaiz Mohammed of Mangaluru had tweeted after PM Modi left Mangaluru to New Delhi saying”Thank you for coming to #Mangaluru. Now we can enjoy pothole free roads in those areas where you have passed. On behalf of all Mangaloreans I request you to come back again in three months as these roads will last only for three months…”

Junaiz’s prediction came a little early, with the asphalt coming off within ten days of Modi’s departure from the City. The poor-quality bitumen laid on NH 66 was highlighted by many citizens, who requested Modi to make more frequent visits so that the motorists would have safe roads to travel on. However, this relief did not last long, as ten days after Modi’s visit, the roads are returning to their previous conditions. The freshly applied paint has chipped off, and the asphalt is peeling in many places due to its substandard quality.

Activist M G Hegde said, “People will have to witness such spectacles as there is no transparency and accountability in filling up potholes. The taxpayers’ money that was used for repair of roads has gone down the drain. Quick and shabby work is an eyewash and to please the public”. Even the public are expressing their disgust at the cheap work that was done during the arrival of PM Modi. The Asphaltization was not done properly as a result of which it has come off in patches.

And after all the pictures of potholes reappearing again and facing the criticisms the officials have filled and asphalted a few areas, which could also last for a few days?

