Potholes that Killed a 19-year-old Youth Riding a Bike near Bikarnakatte Still Not Filled

Potholes Killed a 19-year-old Youth Ankith, a student of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru Riding a Bike near Infant Jesus Shrine Bikarnakatte on the late night of 30 July 2023. Still Not Filled Guess the officials of NHAI or MCC are waiting for another death to fill these potholes.

Mangaluru: ” Politicians once elected are above the law. Nobody can question them though the money spent by them belongs to the general public. Everywhere work is done is incomplete. If the road is concretized, the footpath is not done. In most of the places storm water drains are not in place resulting in many falling in and getting severely injured…but then who cares? We need one more emergency and implement rules and regulations in letter and spirit. Democracy doesn’t work. Every politician and government official requires bribes to work. Pay these people and you see how the work is done fast”, this is what one of our readers Prakash Rao had to say in the report of the death of a youth trying to avoid a few potholes.

On 30 July 2023, in a tragic incident, a 19-year-old youth died on the spot after he lost control of his motorbike when it fell in a pothole and crashed into a parked Omni Car, near Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikarnakatte here on July 30 night. The deceased youth was Ankith (19) from Kodikal, Mangaluru.

19-year-old ANKITH

According to the police, on July 30 at around 10 pm, Ankit dropped his friend Aryan at his house in Kulshekar and was returning to Kodikal. When Ankit reached Jayashree Gate, he lost control of his motorbike which went over a pothole and hit an Omni car parked in front of the Nursery at Bikarnakatte. Due to the impact, Ankit was thrown to the ground and died on the spot. His friends who were on another motorbike rushed Ankith to the hospital but the doctors declared him dead. A case was registered in the Mangaluru East Traffic Police Station.

It has been almost 20 days since this tragic accident took place, claiming the life of a youth, due to the negligence of the officials of either the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) or Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). This shows clearly that none of these authorities cares for the lives of the motorists or pedestrians, No doubt that the potholes in the City are dangerous to lives, especially for two-wheeler riders, who could get seriously injured or lose lives. On 18 July a 69-year-old Titus Serrao riding a scooter lost his life after he tried to avoid a pothole on the Panambur-Baikampady NH 66, where a passing lorry struck and killed him. And despite motorists losing their lives or severely injuring themselves travelling on these pathetic potholed-filled roads, none of the concerned authorities either from NHAI, DK District Administration or Mangaluru City Corporation are taking any serious thoughts in repairing these treacherous potholes.

A few metres from the place where Ankith died due to potholes, on 7 August 2022, a young scooter rider, in an attempt to avoid a pothole on the road, rammed his two-wheeler into a road divider and died – the incident took place near Kandettu Cross, Bikarnakatte on NH 73. Athish (20), a resident of Konchady, and an engineering student of St Joseph’s Engineering College, Vamanjoor, lost his life after he hit a pole on the divider. after trying to avoid the pothole. And the worst part is that even if the workers fix the potholes, they do shabby work to fool the public. Filling the potholes with jelly stones or some loose stuff will not serve the purpose for a long time. As long as cheap quality tar is being used and layered too thinly, we will continue to see potholes over and over again.

When such fateful accidents take place, the authorities have silly reasons to cover up their negligence. But when the rain stops, they claim that they are facing a shortage of tar. The poor condition of the roads is directly responsible for a few accidents daily. We have enough technical knowledge to understand that, if work is undertaken properly, the roads will last longer. It is time that people raise their voices and take these officials into account for their negligence in putting people’s lives in jeopardy. The city crews or NHAI should take quick action to fix the potholes before they get deeper and worse — thereby avoiding severe driving hazards and vehicle damage. Without any delay, MCC should undertake a major exercise to refurbish City’s potholes. Let us not lose one or many more lives due to these killer potholes. Period.

SHABBY WORK DONE BY MCC TO FILL THE POTHOLES NEAR BENDOORWELL JUNCTION :

Even though the concerned authorities of Mangaluru City Corporation had sent their workers to fill the crater-size potholes that resurfaced at Bendoorwell junction, however, they have not done the work completely. Doing a shabby patchwork to cover the potholes with the loose concrete mix at Bendoorwell junction, will not serve the purpose. And the fun part is that the workers have concreted on the left side of the road which was ridden with potholes, but have not concreted the right side of the road, which still shows potholes. Is this not SMART for a City which boasts itself as one of the SMART CITY of India?

The situation at the Bendoorwell Circle/Junction, where crater size potholes have resurfaced again after the recent downpour, even though the area was asphalted shows the unscientific work of the people behind the work, right from the engineers, city officials, contractors and labourers. Even though the recent rains have resulted in potholes resurfacing on roads in parts of Mangaluru city, two spots with “merciless” potholes that creates inconvenience and hardship to motorists and pedestrians are near the Nanthoor Junction, on the way from Kadri to Bikarnakatte, and the other at Bendoorwell junction.

ONLY THE LEFT SIDE OF THE POTHOLES ROAD CONCRETED, LEAVING THE RIGHT SIDE AS IT IS.

The relentless rain that lashed the city has washed away the asphalt into the nearby drains, opening up old potholes, and creating new ones. Potholes have turned into craters at many places in the city. During the monsoon, commuters have to deal with large potholes in several spots at Pumpwell to Bendoorwell, near Jeppu Market, Bolar, Hoige Bazar, Hampankatta Junction, Jail Road, edges of the road at Navabharath Circle, Karangalpady and Bridge Road (connecting Jyothi and Balmatta), and so on. The traffic police blame the potholes for the traffic congestion.

POTHOLES IN FRONT OF BUS SHELTER (Nanthoor to Kadri) POSE DANGER TO MOTORISTS, ESPECIALLY TWO-WHEELER RIDERS :

Even though the potholes that resurfaced near Nanthoor Junction going towards Bikarnakatte/Kulshekar were repaired/filled recently, no one bothered to fill the dangerous potholes that have appeared in front of the Bus Shelter, (from Nanthoor to Kadri) which pose danger to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. If the concerned authorities were kind enough to rectify the pothole issue near Nanthoor Junction, why did they ignore the potholes in front of the Nanthoor bus shelter? Bah, humbug!

Mangaluru streets are like an obstacle course. Drivers keep swerving and manoeuvring to make sure they miss every pothole. These potholes have also worsened the chronic traffic jams which Mangalureans face every day. Potholes aren’t just a nuisance for drivers; they also constitute dangerous safety hazards that can produce substantial damage to vehicles, force drivers to veer suddenly in traffic, or even cause the driver to lose control of a vehicle after contact. The gaping streets can also damage a car’s alignment and suspension system.

Now that the city crews have taken quick action to fix the potholes, they are not doing the job right. Two-wheelers are skidding on both these messy pothole junctions,(Nanthoor and Bendoorwell locations). Is this how our smart engineers and smart officials in Corporation attend to civic issues, and make it more problematic? This smart city puts people’s lives in danger. Anyways, till they redo the fixing of potholes the right way, until then, bear with the potholes or curse someone at the MCC— and still keep driving and riding safely.

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES:

Like this: Like Loading...