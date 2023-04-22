Power Cut by 40% Commission Govt, Now 6.5 Crore Kannadigas to Throw BJP Out of Power – Charan Singh Sapra

Mangaluru: “Unscheduled power cuts continue to plague Karnataka and all major cities despite BESCOM’s, HESCOM’s, CESCOM’s GESCOM’s, and MESCOM’s assurance of an uninterrupted power supply. BESCOM had earlier announced that there would be no power cuts and refrained from posting details about power cuts on social media or other channels, but on the ground, power cuts have continued and are on the rise. Power outages have been reported from across the city, and a few areas have also reported outages every alternate day or more than three times a week. With continuous Power Cut by 40% Commission sarkar, now the 6.5 Crore Kannadigas will throw the BJP Out of Power”, said AICC Spokesperson and MLC Charan Singh Sapra during a press meet held at the Congress Bhavan Mallikatta here on April 22.

Addressing the media persons Sapra said, “In Karnataka, the installed capacity of power increased by 97% during Congress’ tenure between 2013-2018, but under the BJP government, it progressed only by a meagre 9%. Availability of power in Karnataka increased by 18.68% during Congress’ tenure between 2013-18. But under the BJP, it increased only by 1% in 2018-22. Per capita, the availability of power in Karnataka increased by 16.62% during Congress’ tenure between 2013-18. But under the BJP, it increased by only 1% in 2018-22. The supply of power saw an exponential increase of 23.5% during Congress’ tenure and an absolute decline of 5.4% after the BJP came to power”.

Sapra further said, “During the Congress tenure there was uninterrupted Power Supply – 184 Transformer Banks and 143 Transformer Repair Centres were established to provide uninterrupted power supply. For redressal of the grievances of the consumers, 168 Grahakara Salaha Samithis were formed. As promised in the 2013 manifesto, a 100% subsidy was provided to Gram Panchayats to shift from the old system to solar power-run street lights”.

Sapra also said, “During the Congress tenure Surya Raitha Scheme was introduced. It was a decentralised solar generation program brought to encourage farmers to generate solar power in their lands for their pump sets and sell the excess power to the ESCOMs. A 97.89-megawatt capacity power generation scheme was established as a pilot project under the Surya Raitha Scheme. The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government under power minister D K Shivakumar established one of the world’s largest solar parks at Pavagada in the Tumkur district. It is spread over 13,000 acres and 5 villages and aims to generate 2,000 MW”.

“We have 4 (Four) specific questions for the 40% Commission Sarkara, they are: What happened to 40% Commission Sarkara’s promise to provide every household with electricity connection and 24×7 access to electricity under the flagship Saubhagya scheme? What happened to 40% Commission Sarkara’s promise to waive the rent on electric meters for all domestic connections and to ensure that all village streets are lit by street lights using LED Bulbs? What happened to 40% Commission Sarkara’s promise for 3 phase power supply for 10 hours for farmers to operate their pump sets? What happened to 40% commission Sarkara’s promise to double the production of electricity in the State to 20,000 MWs and increase the state’s solar power production capacity by 4,000 MWs? What is the status of establishing a mega solar power complex in the state”? questioned Sapra.

When asked about changing the party by some of the candidates, Sapra said, “Operation Kamala will not work this time, because the people of Karnataka are also vigilant. Candidates of the Congress party are committed towards the ideology of the party and the people of Karnataka also have seen Operation Kamala. This time the people of Karnataka will not vote for the BJP”.

When asked about his opinion about BJP’s Mangaluru South MLA banning 67 media houses from publishing defamatory statements, photos, and articles against him, Sapra said,” That is very unfortunate but this also shows the mindset of the BJP. I can put it as “unka raaz hai tho woh Hitler shahi chalana chahathe hai” and people will answer in the forthcoming elections.

