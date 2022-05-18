Power Minister blames media for comments on Gyanvapi mosque-like survey in Goa



Panaji: Goa Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar, whose comments about conducting a Gyanvyapi mosque like survey to trace ancient shivlings at religious sites in Goa, on Wednesday accused the media of trying to create problems “for the community”.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet, Dhavalikar, a Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party legislator also said that he made the controversial comment only because media persons asked him the question about carrying out a Gyanvyapi mosque like survey at religious sites in Goa.

“I did not say it. You asked me the question. Unnecessarily you are making problems for the community,” Dhavalikar said.

On Tuesday, Dhavalikar had said: “Achelogical Survey (of India) department has to work in that regard. I personally feel that there could be such ashivlings’ at the sites, where the temples were demolished after 1510 century. Shivlings may be there somewhere in Goa and could be found Adefinitely at such sites”.