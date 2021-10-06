Spread the love



















Power Minister Sunil Kumar offers Bagina to Swarna River

Udupi: State Power, Kannada and Culture minister V Sunil Kumar offered Bagina to Swarna River at Shimbra, Perampalli here on October 6.

Minister Sunil Kumar along with his wife arrived at Perampalli and offered prayers in Siddhivinayak Temple and later offered Bagina to Swarna River.

Speaking to the media persons, Sunil Kumar said, “The district has received good rainfall this year. The government is committed to developing the Simbra area within a year which will be helpful to the devotees who are visiting the Temple”.

The Minister was accompanied by Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M, SP N Vishnuvardhan, ZP CEO Dr Naveen Bhat, CMC President Sumithra Nayak, UDAA president Raghavendra Kini, CDC president Mattar Rathanakar Hegde and others.

Like this: Like Loading...