Prabhakar ‘Pabba Maam’ Kamath (79), Founder of ‘Ideal Ice Cream’ No More

Mangaluru: Founder of Mangaluru’s favourite ice cream brand ÏDEAL ICE CREAM” S Prabhakar Kamath, fondly known as “Pabba Maam” passed away during the wee hours at 3:30 am on Saturday, 6 November at a private hospital. Kamath was admitted to a private hospital after an accident with severe head injuries, when a two-wheeler had hit him while crossing the road near Bejai on 28 October 2021.

S Prabhakar Kamath, the founder of Ideal Ice Cream started out in business dealing in general items. Seasonal fluctuations in the business got him thinking about a more secure line of business that would be in demand throughout the year. So, he decided to start an Ice Cream parlour in spite of there being fierce competition in the segment. Setting out to make the best Ice Cream possible, he taught himself the art of Ice Cream making and conducted experiments at home, testing his creations on enthusiastic neighbours. Three months later, he launched Ideal’s Parlour on Market Road in Mangaluru on May 1, 1975, with 14 flavours. The rest is history.

The Ice Cream that first revolutionized the Ice Cream scenario in Mangaluru in 1975 continues to do so until today. The emerging new face of our packaging with its ever-vibrant colours and corporate feel reiterates our efforts to not only match up to our customer’s expectation but exceed it. With a wide assortment of delicious Ice Cream in almost 40+ flavours, we have achieved market leadership status in the category of Flavoured Ice Cream in India. Customer feedback is of utmost importance to the management of Ideal Ice Cream. In fact, it has helped them to grow exponentially and to consistently deliver the signature taste of Ideal Ice Cream that Ice Cream lovers in and around Mangaluru, out of Mangaluru, in other parts of India and abroad who have come to associate with and expect from Ideal Ice Cream.

In two short years, the Ice Cream that he manufactured so tantalized the taste buds of Mangaloreans that people were willing to wait in queue, just to get a chance to savour the Ice Cream. With the growing demand, expansion was inevitable. Today, Ideal’s has five parlours in Mangaluru city, one of which is the largest Ice Cream parlour in the country. Ideal Ice Cream is also available through 2000+ dealers. Its retail network also stretches across coastal Karnataka, north Kerala and south Goa. Since the beginning, innovation has been a mainstay of Ideal Ice Cream and the famous Ice Cream concoction ‘Gadbad’ bears testimony to this. Ask anyone what Ideal Ice Cream is most famous for and you will get the answer ‘Gadbad’. So popular is this Ice Cream dessert that it has now become a generic name and imitations of this can be found in almost any Ice Cream parlour in coastal Karnataka.

