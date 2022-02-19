Pracheen Chauhan: Audience enjoys my chemistry with Pooja Gor

Mumbai: Actor Pracheen Chauhan, who is currently seen playing the role of Abhimanyu in web series ‘Pyar Ka Punch’, has praised his co-star Pooja Gor.

He says: “It’s been almost five years now. I’m working with Pooja for the show. She is a very talented and beautiful co-star. It has been a great journey and experience working along. Apart from that in real life too, we have become very good friends. We don’t meet that often except for shoots but still there is a lot of warmth that we share whenever we meet.”

The actor who was last seen in the TV show ‘Shaadi Mubarak’, is also known for featuring in popular shows ‘Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kutumb’ among others.

Pracheen reveals that fans enjoy watching their onscreen chemistry.

“Pooja and I share a great on screen chemistry. Fans have always praised and I have been told by the audience many times either by comments or private messages on social media. I must say Pooja is a very good actor and a very professional individual. We have really grown a lot as actors since we have been working together. We share a very good professional equation and I always look forward to shooting with her.”