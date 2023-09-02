‘Practice for NEED & Not for GREED’-Renowned Orthopedist Dr Shantharam Shetty at OASISCON 2023

‘Practice for NEED & Not for GREED- a renowned Orthopedist Dr Shantharam Shetty-the Pro-Chancellor, Nitte Deemed to be University, and Chief Guest of OASISCON 2023 during the 22nd Annual ‘ OASISCON 2023’ 3-day conference of Orthopaedic Association of Six South Indian States hosted by Karnataka Orthopaedic Association and organized by Canara Orthopedic Society, Mangaluru from 1 September till 3 September 2023 held at Indiana convention Centre, Jeppinamogaru, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: Following the Cultural programme presented by the Father Muller Medical College Hospital doctors, the inauguration of OASISCON 2023, the 22nd Annual ‘ OASISCON 2023’ 3-day conference of Orthopaedic Association of Six South Indian States hosted by Karnataka Orthopaedic Association and organized by Canara Orthopedic Society, Mangaluru from 1 September till 3 September 2023 was held at Indiana Convention Centre, Jeppinamogaru, Mangaluru.

Before the inaugural programme of the Conference, the conference scientific events began with a six live surgeries conducted at KS Hegde Medical Academy on the 1 September morning, followed by CME programme mmes over the next two days The organising team with the help of international faculty and experts from various parts of the country have arranged talks, panel discussions, video presentation, on 14 different burning topics in the current practice. Along with an opportunity for delegates to present their scientific and research papers, there will be continued scientific deliberations for 2 days at his venue simultaneously in three halls.

The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song rendered by Ms. Melisha, Ms. Teena, Ms. Judy and Allen Lobo of Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, following which Dr.N Nithyanand Rao , organizing chairman of OASISCON, organizing secretary of OASISCON Dr B Sachidananda Rai Dr.Edward Nazareth- President Karnataka Orthopedic Association Dr. Bharath Raju G – Secretary General Karnataka Orthopedic Association Scientific chairman of OASISCON 2023 Dr Anil Bhat and Dr Deepak Rai the President of Canara Orthopedic Society escort the dignitaries on to the dias, namelythe presiding officer of the inaugural program Dr. S. Sreenivasa Reddy- President of OASIS; the chief guest of the programme Prof. M Shantharam Shetty pro-chancellor Nitte deemed it to be university; the guests of honor- Dr. Ram Chaddha – President Elect IOA; Dr. Chandragupt- IPS, IG Western Range; Dr Navin ThakkDr- Secretary General . IOA; Dr. AneenDrKutty – Secretary General . OASIS; DrDr. Selvaraj – Immediate Past President of OASIS; Senior Vice presidents of OASIS P N Vasudevan from Kerala and vice presidents Dr. Krishna Gopal, From Pondicherry; Dr. Vijaya Chander Reddy,

From Telangana; From Andhra Pradesh-Dr. V. V. Narayana Rao – President and Dr J. Naresh Babu – Secretary; From Kerala-Dr. Tajan PJ – President and Dr. Antony Joseph Thoppil – Secretary; From Pondicherry- Dr. V. Veerappan – President and Dr R. Vijayaraghavan – Secretary; From Tamilnadu- Dr. Singaravadivelu – President and Dr. C. J. Ravi – Secretary; From Telangana- Dr B Vijaya Bhaskar – President and Dr. Srinivas Kasha – Secretary; and Secretary general Elect of OASIS Dr Roshan Kumar B N.

Following the welcome address by Conference Organising Chairman Dr N Nithyanand Rao, who had made all efforts to present a one-of-a-kind experience during the conference; the Annual report was given through PowerPoint presentation by Secretary General of Oasis Dr Aneen Kutty. The president of OASIS Dr S Srinivasa Reddy delivered the presidential address. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp and by breaking open the tender flower of the areca nut known as Pingara by the dignitaries on the dais.

In his inaugural address, Chief Guest Dr Shantharam Shetty, narrating his experiences and journey as Orthopaedic surgeon for over five decades said, “Orthopedics/Orthopaedics-It’s a big word and an even bigger medical specialty. Many people are unsure when or if they need an orthopaedic surgeon – and where to find one when they do. Some patients even shy away from orthopaedic surgeons, worried that a surgeon might be eager to put them “under the knife.” But if there’s any medical specialty worth understanding, it’s orthopedics. Orthopaedics is key to managing and treating bone and joint pain, which most of us will experience in our lifetimes. Once you understand the basics, you can start addressing your condition and getting your life back on track.”

“During those years, there were only three to four orthopaedics, including myself, in Mangaluru, while at present there are over 200 orthopaedics in the City, which is a tremendous growth in this field. We specialize in the musculoskeletal system – the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, and muscles that are essential to movement and everyday life. Yes, we all want to earn money, but always remember to serve your patient first, and then think of money. Practice for NEED and not for GREED” added Dr Shantharam Shetty.

The Trade/Exhibition inauguration was done by Dr Chandragupta IPS, following which the Distribution of Best Chapter Award was announced by Dr Aneen Kutty and awarded by OASIS President Dr S Srinivasa Reddy. Dr. M Ajith Kumar Introduced the new President Elect Dr. N Nithyanand Rao from Mysuru, who in his acceptance speech sought the support of all the Orthopedists to take Oasis to greater heights and make a difference in society.

The organising committee of OASISCON 2023 recognised the hard work, dedication and selfless sacrifice that has been the essence of the life’s work of senior orthopaedic surgeons. Hence every year during the Oasiscon a few senior orthopaedic surgeons are felicitated -they were : Dr.G Pullarao; Dr.B.G.Sagar; Dr.C.Jayaprakash; Dr. Sanjay Kumar Pal; Dr. K.C. Ramaswami; DrSoodini Krishna Reddy and Dr J Hegde. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr B Sachidananda Rai, the organising secretary of Oasiscon 2023 , and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compared by Varun Shetty. a IV year MBBS student at KS Hegde Medical College, Deralakatte, Mangaluru.

The aim of OASISCOan 2023 was to provide a platform for the leading orthopaedic specialists, and researchers students from across South India to come together and share their INSIGHTS, KNOWLEDGE, and EXPERIENCE. With a focus on the advances in Orthopaedic surgery, the Conference featured interactive sessions, keynote lectures and poster presentations, among other activities.

