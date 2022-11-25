Prahlad Joshi calls for all-party meeting on Dec 6 ahead of winter session

On behalf of the Central government, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called for an all-party meeting at 11 a.m. on December 6, a day before the start of the winter session of the Parliament.

New Delhi: On behalf of the Central government, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called for an all-party meeting at 11 a.m. on December 6, a day before the start of the winter session of the Parliament.

Floor leaders of all the political parties in both the Houses of Parliament have been invited for the meeting.

In a letter to the leaders, Joshi urged them to cooperate for the smooth running of the winter session.

According to sources, legislative works to be carried out in the upcoming session and other important issues will be discussed in the meeting.

The parties will be apprised of the session’s agenda and the opposition parties will present the issues on which they want discussions to be held, sources said.

The winter session will start from December 7 and continue till December 29. Seventeen meetings of the House will be held during the 23-day session.