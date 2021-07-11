Spread the love



















Praise The Lord! Catholic Faithful All Happy to Attend Sunday Mass at Churches Post Lockdown

Mangaluru: After nearly 70 days of lockdown, Catholic faithful, especially the elders are happy to be inside their favourite Church to attend the Sunday Mass post lockdown, rather than hear the mass all these days during the lockdown/Curfew sitting in front of the “Idiot Box”( T V) with no other option. A bunch of Catholic churches in the City saw a good attendance with the faithful partaking in the Eucharistic celebration- and that’s good news Ïf you look at it Sunday is the Lord’s Day. It is also the day of the Church. The Sunday celebration of the Lord’s Day and his Eucharist is at the heart of the Church’s life. Moreover, Sunday is the day of faith, which is stressed by the fact that the Sunday Eucharistic liturgy, like the liturgy of other solemnities, includes the Profession of Faith.

The Creed declares the baptismal and Paschal character of Sunday. On the pastoral level, the community aspect of the Sunday celebration should be particularly stressed. Among the many activities of a parish, none is as vital or as community-forming as the Sunday celebration of the Lord’s Day and his Eucharist. On Sundays and other holy days of obligation, the faithful are bound to participate in the Mass, unless excused for a serious reason (for example, illness, the care of infants, physical and moral impossibility) or dispensed by their own pastor (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 2181). Participation in the communal celebration of the Sunday Eucharist is a testimony of belonging and of being faithful to Christ and to his Church. The faithful give witness by this to their communion in faith and charity (CCC, 2182).

Sunday Mass at Milagres Church-Hampankatta, Mangaluru

Television, Internet and social media have made it possible to join in the Eucharistic celebration broadcast from some sacred place. Those faithful who are sick, disabled and those who are prevented from personal participation in the Mass can unite in the celebration through their desire for the Eucharist. Masses and liturgical celebrations broadcast over the TV, Internet and social media during the lockdown do not in itself fulfill the Sunday obligation, which requires participation in the fraternal assembly gathered in one place, where Eucharistic communion can be received. But for those who cannot take part in the Eucharist and who are therefore excused from the obligation, television and media are a precious help. Sunday obligation is just that Sunday. It is important to remember that for Christians Sunday as such is not a transferable feast. During the first three centuries, Christians met on Sunday even though it was a normal working day, and many of them were slaves taking a great risk.

Sunday Mass at Rosario Cathedral, Mangaluru

But it was nice to see that the Catholic faithful turned up with devotion and spirituality to attend the Sunday mass at their respective Churches, after a long break sitting in the comfort of their homes/apartments glued to their seats and couches listening to the Mass on TV. Not anymore, for those who didn’t like the idea of watching mass on TV during the week/Weekends/Sunday, now have the great privilege to listen to the Eucharistic mass offered live. And it’s finally good news for the Faithful, especially the seniors, who are not happy with following the Holy Masses either on TV Channels or Internet or Smart Phones etc, have now the privilege of listening to the Mass at their respective churches.

Sunday Mass at St Aloysius Chapel, Mangaluru

We all know that due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the government had announced a lockdown , where religious places such as Mosques, Temples and churches should be closed for the devotees. But now that the government has finally given a green signal to open the religious places, the Catholic Churches have made all the arrangements pertaining to Covid-19 scare, and after ensuring that all the necessary requirements are in order, Masses were celebrated in the churches since a couple of days, especially being a Sunday, a day of obligation to the Catholic faithful. Church-goers were provided with sanitizers before they entered the Church, and were strictly instructed to follow social distance, which all did.

Sunday Mass at Bishop’s House Church , Kodialbail, Mangaluru

79-year-old Ms Mary Pinto speaking to Team Mangalorean said “We are a joint family of three generations. In all my 70 plus years, this year has been the toughest, with people unable to worship together. We had to increase family prayers in the absence of mass in churches. It has been difficult missing the wonderful things happening at the Church. I simply didn’t like watching the weekdays and even the Sunday masses on TV. I am glad that the Churches are open now, so I can keep my Church going tradition which I have followed for seven decades”.

Sunday Mass at Our Lady Of Immaculate Conception Church, Lady Hill/Urwa-Mangaluru

“We were in awe of how much we enjoyed being around the church since childhood. It feels so agonizing that we missed everything for the first time due to this pandemic, but we had to accept this physical detachment since it was necessary. Science and technology help to maintain prayer life in the spirit. We missed being physically present with other believers. Now that the Churches are open for devotion, it’s indeed great news for the religious folks, for whom the Church is a Home Away from Home”.added Mary.

21-year-old Sylvia D’souza said, “I don’t mind attending mass at home in front of TV or at the Church, but I prefer watching mass online or on TV, since I don’t have to get out of the house and pray in the comfort of my home. I am so used to watching Eucharistic masses since last year during the pandemic, and also this year too, I am quite hesitant and lazy to wake up and go to my Milagres parish, but unfortunately I have no option since my mom insists that I attend Church mass. But it makes a total difference attending mass at home on TV and attending mass in a Church. In fact, I am really happy to at Milagres Hall this morning after a long time for a live mass, and I was happy to see my St Aloysius College Principal Fr Praveen Martis SJ celebrating the Sunday mass”

One parish priest said, “It was a tough time for us to convince the elders during the lockdown when we stopped masses at church. However, we connected with the churchgoers more through electronic means of communication. Masses were held via TV Channels, Internet and other digital means. We led our services more for faith. The believers reached out to us via phone calls or emails, and we prayed for them. We also stressed to them how important social distancing and staying home were. We believe in God, and we overcame this situation, even though we missed religious services at Churches for over nearly two months. God is great, come join us at the House of God as masses have resumed”.

Sunday Mass at Athma Jyothi ashram, Kadri-Mangaluru

Sundays provided the faithful to express their communion with and support to the Church. This concern for the Church shouldn’t diminish. All are to keep in mind that they “have the duty of providing for the material needs of the Church, each according to his/her abilities” Fr Alfred Pinto-the Parish Priest of Rosario Cathedral speaking to Team Mangalorean said “The Rosario Cathedral Church began the Eucharistic sacrifice in the church on week days from 6 July onwards and Sunday obligation at 5 pm on Saturday and 8 am and 9.30 am on Sundays. began the Eucharistic sacrifice in the church on week days from 6 July onwards and Sunday obligation at 5. 00 pm and on Sundays at 8 am and 9.30 am. Before mass the church is sanitized ,and the faithful are requested to wear masks and compulsorily keep distance. We are happy to note that the faithful are strictly adhering to the Covid guidelines”.

Sunday Mass at St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai-Mangaluru

The main celebrant at the Sunday mass at Rosario Cathedral was Fr Vinod Lobo Asst. Parish Priest, and parish priest Fr Alfred Pinto preached the homily. Following the 8 am mass, the 9.30 am mass was offered by Fr Victor D’souza. The covid safety committee of Rosario Cathedral has been taking keen interest., in order to have the mass services effectively and as per the rules. Yet another parish priest who wanted to remain anonymous said, ” As part of the shutdown to control the spread of the virus during the deadly second wave, places of congregation, especially religious spots, were ordered to close doors to prevent people from rushing to seek divine intervention during these testing times. Now, with Covid-19 cases dipping and restrictions being lifted in a phased manner, the government, after consultations with the health department, has allowed religious places to function”

“Although that we are opening after more than two months and we are still being extremely cautious. The Church premises have been cleaned and sanitized, and we are strictly following the Covid guidelines, and our parishioners have been very cooperative. We have informed our parishioners to take all the precautions needed to contain the pandemic, and they have been very supportive in this regard. We have put measures in place to ensure there is no crowding at any time, and our committee members and volunteers will take good care of it ‘ added the parish priest

Fr Cyprian D’souza-the in-charge at Athma Jyothi Ashram, Kadri-Mangaluru said, “Even though the faithful who attend our daily mass and on Sundays post lockdown, we have taken all the precautions and urged the devotees to adhere to the Covid guidelines, including wearing masks and following social distance, which has a positive response. Many are very happy to be back and partake in the Eucharistic celebrations live at our Ashram, rather than watching Eucharistic mass on television. We only hope this pandemic will end soon, and our prayers are with you all for your safety until Covid ends. Stay Safe”.

In conclusion, let social distance be the “mantra” and also wearing masks while attending the church services following a slew of restrictions after almost 70 days hiatus due to coronavirus lockdown, as part of the fight against the deadly virus. If we all follow the restrictions, we don’t have to worry about the spread of virus, either at a Church, Mosque or Temple. As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, local churches have come out with statements on Covid-appropriate conduct of rituals and ceremonies, which we need to follow. Members of the Church and its faithful should follow the instructions of the government with utmost seriousness. Priests, while conducting the Holy Mass, must be careful. If possible, baptisms and weddings can be delayed. The priests should also maintain extra care while giving Holy Communion to the faithful. It is time for all of us to pray with enthusiasm to fight this calamity.

