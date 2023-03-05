Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya Celebrates Women’s Day

Mangaluru: Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya in association with Rajyoga Education and Research Foundation, Women’s Wing Mangaluru, organized Women’s day celebrations at their premises, Urwa Stores here, on March 5.



The programme began with meditation. Brahma Kumari Revati welcomed the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp by the dignitaries on the dais.

Brahma Kumari Jayashree briefed on the activities of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya and said that the Brahma Kumaris are a spiritual movement that originated in Hyderabad. Brahma Kumaris means Daughters of Brahma and is known for the prominent role that women play in the movement. At Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, we teach meditation that emphasizes identity as souls rather than bodies. All souls are good by nature and God is the source of all goodness.

Addressing the gathering Convenor of Brahma Kumaris Mangaluru, Brahma Kumari Vishweshwari said, “You must be thinking, what these Brahma Kumaris are doing to protect girls. Today, we are celebrating Women’s Day with the theme “Beti Bachao Beti Padao”. Yes, we protect girls but we have more responsibilities to grow a girl child. Girls face abuse from their relatives, face domestic violence, and the victim of drug menace, and we have to protect the girl child from all these abuses. Many undergo stress due to dowry harassment. We need to protect girls and women from all these issues. We need to teach the girls to stand up for themselves and face any challenges”.

Brahma Kumari Vishweshwari further said, “In Mangaluru, most of the parents give good education and full freedom to their daughters. Parents trust their children, but sometimes daughters misuse their freedom. Girls must have the capacity to understand the good and bad. Where is morality? How can we educate our children spiritually? Brahma Kumaris give spiritual education at the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya. Our main aim is to empower women. We see humans as being made up of two parts, the external or visible body and the subtle energy of the soul whose character structure is revealed by a person’s external activity. We believe God to be an incorporeal point of light. God is seen as the perfect and constant embodiment of all virtues, powers and values and He is the unconditionally loving Father of all souls, irrespective of their religion, gender, or culture. When we don’t have self-love, we have tension and depression. The First step of self-love is self-realization i.e who am I? And at Brahma Kumaris, you will find self-love. Through meditation, you can strengthen your mind”.

Violet Pereira of www.mangalorean.com, Deputy Director Department of Women and Child Development Pappa Bovi, Assistant Lecturer Sabitha Gondki, senior Journalist former editor of Taranga Anita Pinto, President of Samarasya Manjula Nayak, President Mahila Congress Shalet Pinto, member of MCC Ranjini Kotian, President Karavali Lekhakiyara Vachakara Sangha Dr Jyothi Chelyaru, President of Mahila Mandaligala Okkuta, Mangaluru and former president of Zilla Panchayat Mamata Gatti spoke on the occasion.

Brahma Kumari Sneha compered the programme and delivered the vote of thanks.

Like this: Like Loading...