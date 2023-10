Prakash Shekha of Mahesh Motors Commits Suicide

Mangaluru: Prakash Shekha (42), son of the owner of Mahesh Motors committed suicide by hanging himself at Kadri Kambla here, on October 1.

According to sources, on October 1, Prakash committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan at his residence at Kadri Kambla.

The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Kadri police have rushed to the spot for further investigation.

