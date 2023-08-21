Pramila D Souza, Professor at Father Muller College of Nursing Awarded Ph D

Pramila D Souza, Professor at Father Muller College of Nursing, Kankanady, Mangaluru in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBG) awarded Ph D

Mangaluru: Ms Pramila D Souza, Professor at Fr Muller College of Nursing in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBG) awarded Ph D for her thesis ‘Effectiveness of Multimodular Interventions of Lifestyle Modification on Symptoms of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and Quality of Life Among Women in Selected Hospitals, Mangaluru, India.’ by Yenepoya Deemed to be University.

The thesis was prepared under the guidance of Dr. K Rajagopal, Professor and H.O.D,Yenepoya Medical College & Hospital,Mangaluru. Dr. Devina Rodrigues, Professor / Vice Principal,Father Muller College of Nursing, Mangaluru – was the Co-Guide.

Dr Pramila D’Souza is wife of Roshan Madtha, an English Lecturer and resident of Falnir, Mangaluru

