Pramod Madhwaraj resigns from Primary Membership of Congress Party

Udupi: Former Minister and Congress Leader Pramod Madhwaraj has resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party.

In a letter addressed to DK Shivakumar, the president of KPCC, it is stated that At the outset I take this opportunity to thank you and the Congress party for appointing me as one of the Vice Presidents of KPCC recently. You and the party are aware of my humble contributions to building the Congress party in the past by spending my time and hard-earned money for the party and similarly, the Congress party has reciprocated by offering me various posts in the Government during my tenure as an elected representative. I have worked with dedication and honesty to the best of my capacity for my constituency, district and the State.

In the year 2018, a survey was conducted by “Dhaksh” on behalf of Times of India, Deccan Herald and Prajavani and I was ranked as the best & Number 1 performing MLA in the State of Karnataka.

However, I regret to inform you that for the last three years the situation in the Udupi district Congress party has been a bad experience for me thus leading to political suffocation and the facts of which have been brought to your kind notice and informed to other party leaders by me. I have observed that no worthwhile steps have been taken by the party to redress my grievances regarding the prevailing situation in the Udupi district Congress party.

Due to the circumstances explained above, I have reached a point wherein it is becoming impossible for me to continue in the Congress party and to do justice to the new post that has been assigned to me recently. Hence I have decided not to accept the post of vice-presidentship of KPCC and also tender my resignation to the primary membership of the Congress party.

I hasten to express my gratitude to all our party leaders and party workers through this letter of resignation.