Pramod Mutalik banned from entering Udupi Dist on April 15

Udupi: As a Precautionary measure the Udupi district administration has barred entry to Sri Rama Sena Leader Pramod Muthalik into the district on April 15.

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike Gangolli Unit has organised a Sathyanarayana Puja at the Veereshwara Temple in Gangolli on April 15 and Sri Rama Sena Leader Pramod Muthalik has been invited as the chief guest for the evening stage function. Gangolli being a sensitive area has witnessed many communal incidents under the Gangolli Police station limits since 2014.

Pramod Muthalik is known for his provocative speeches hence he has been banned from entering the Udupi district on April 15.