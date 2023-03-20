Pramod Muthalik to Expose Minister Sunil Kumar’s ‘Brahmanda Brashtachara part 3’ in Udupi

Mangaluru: “Recently, the DK Incharge minister Sunil Kumar said that constructing Ram Mandir is not Hindutva, wearing Saffron is not Hindutva which is an indecent statement. To retain Hindutva, the Ram Mandir was constructed. Many people have sacrificed their lives to construct Ram Mandir. Constructing the Ram Mandir is a symbol of the victory of Hindutva. If wearing a Saffron shawl is not Hindutva, then is making money involving in corruption Hindutva?”, questioned Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Kumar Muthalik during a press meeting held at the Arya Samaj Mandir, Balmatta here on March 20.

Addressing the media persons Pramod Muthalik said, “If today Sunil Kumar has reached that position, then Hindutva and the Saffron Shawl are the reasons. Ram Mandir is constructed to retain the dignity of Hindutva. Sunil Kumar does not have the right to tell anyone not to wear the Saffron Shawl. Sunil Kumar has forgotten that from Datta Pita’s agitation wearing the saffron shawl, he came into politics. Sunil Kumar should apologise and withdraw his statement. He has insulted Hindus with his statement, if he does not apologise, we will hold a statewide protest against him”, warned Muthalik.

When asked about his statement here in Mangaluru on the Jhatka cut meat and not opposing the selling of beef in Hukkeri, Muthalik said, “I have left Hukkeri 48 years ago. I belong to this country and I oppose injustice all over the country. I am speaking for the whole state and not only the coastal area. Mangaluru is my place, Karnataka is my place, I am Ram Sena’s president of Karnataka and not of Hukkeri, I have the right to go anywhere and call for a press meet”.

When asked about the press meet organized in Mangaluru instead of his own birthplace, Muthalik said, “I am contesting from Karkala so I thought of calling a press meet in Mangaluru. In the past, I have protested against Halal-cut meat in other places in Karnataka. I don’t have any restrictions to contest from Karkala. I want to fight for Hindutva and if I get a position I will do justice to everyone. In the Udupi district, Karkala has the highest cases of Cattle trafficking. In Karkala, more than 200 Bajrang Dal youths are booked. I want to save the youth who have been booked in various cases and are denied justice. Sunil Kumar is the District In-charge Minister, tomorrow I will call for a press meet in Udupi on Sunil Kumar’s “Brahmanda Brashtachara part 3”.

When asked about the Sri Rama Sene leaders who left the organization. Muthalik refused to comment.

Like this: Like Loading...