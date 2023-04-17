Prasad Raj Kanchan files nomination for Udupi constituency

Udupi: Congress candidate for Udupi constituency Prasad Raj Kanchan, accompanied by the district Congress chief and supporters, filed his nomination papers on Monday.

Kanchan with his supporters came to the Taluk Office from the district Congress office on foot for filing the nominations. His mother Sarala Kanchan, district Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, block Congress president Ramesh Kanchan, Congress’ candidate for Kaup Vinay Kumar Sorake and Brahmavar block Congress president Dinakar Herur were present on the occasion.

