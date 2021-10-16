Spread the love



















Prashanth Neel of ‘KGF’ fame to direct Ram Charan



Hyderabad: Multi-award-winning Telugu actor Ram Chandra had a busy Dussehra on Friday. Even as the news about his planned collaboration with Gowtham Thinnamuri of ‘Jersey’ fame settled down, Prashanth Neel, maker of the Kannada hit ‘KGF’, went to social media to announce that Ram Charan will act in his next film.

Prashanth is at present directing another major Telugu star, Prabhas, who’s still remembered for his role in ‘Baahubali’, for the action thriller ‘Salaar’. The film, set to release in 2022, will also feature Shruti Haasan.

“Met a legend and another in the making,” Prasanth tweeted, referring to Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s father. “Thank you, Ram Charan, for hosting us, had a wonderful evening. Meeting Chiranjeevi Garu was a childhood dream come true!”

Ram Charan also tweeted: “A warm evening with memorable conversation. Was a pleasure having you over, Prashanth Neel.” He also shared a picture with him, Prashanth Neel and Chiranjeevi. They seemed like they had a great time together.

There isn’t much information about their upcoming movie yet, but it is reported the makers would soon make an official announcement regarding the mammoth project, which is to take off next year.

Ram Charan is now working with Shankar Shanmugham for his next political drama, even as he also preps himself for the project with Goutham. His upcoming movie with Chiranjeevi ‘Acharya’, is expected to hit the screens soon.

Like this: Like Loading...