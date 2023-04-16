Prateek Kuhad, Lisa Mishra collaborate over ‘Mere Sang’

Mumbai: Singer Prateek Kuhad of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ fame has collaborated with musician Lisa Mishra, who is known for ‘Tareefan Reprise’ and ‘Chandigarh Mein’, for a new single titled ‘Mere Sang’. The song was unveiled during a TV show.

The song is an urban track perfectly suited for lazy evenings. It has all the elements of a signature Prateek Kuhad song with guitar, acoustic drums and a bass guitar in prominence.

Lisa and Prateek have been very close friends for years and to collaborate musically was in the pipeline for a long time. Talking about the song, Lisa said: “A song like ‘Mere Sang’ can be interpreted as a love song, but equally as an emotion shared between two close friends like us.”

She called it a timeless composition and shared that the melody reflects the ease of its artises.

She further mentioned: “I hope it connects in its simplicity to the audience. I’m sure they’re going to love it just as much as we do.”

Meanwhile, Lisa is currently busy with a few singles which will be released soon.

