Spread the love



















‘Prathapchandra Shetty-the Legislative Council Chairman should Resign’ – BJP MLC P S Nayak

‘Prathapchandra Shetty-the Legislative Council Chairman should Resign’ – BJP MLC Prathap Simha Nayak

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet, Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Prathap Simha Nayak said, “We condemn the ruckus that prevailed in Karnataka Legislative Council recently over Chairman’s post, where Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda, a JD(S) MLC, was manhandled, which showed the chaos as a ‘bad dream’ and I apologise to the people of state on behalf of the state government, and regret the incident. It should be noted that the Legislative Council is considered as a ‘Thinkers Hall’, however, the recent unruly chaos has affected democratic principles, constitutional values and morality, which BJP condemns”.

“It should be noted that in spite of BJP MLCs moving a no-confidence motion against chairman of Legislative Council Prathapchandra Shetty, he was stubborn and still continued to occupy the chair, knowing the reality. Due to such instances taking place and upholding constitutional values and on the grounds of moral conscience, Prathapchandra Shetty should tender his resignation from his post immediately. With intention to protect vested interests of Congress and for their frustration over BJP, they have used the chairman of the Legislative Council” added Nayak.

P S Nayak further said, “Prathapchandra Shetty being a custodian of the council, should uphold its dignity, and it’s not fair to protect the interests of Congress party leaders, involved in such hate politics. In this regard the BJP MLCs have written a letter to the governor to look into this matter seriously”. Capt Ganesh Karnik, the former MLC and state spokesperson of the BJP also said that the incident taking place inside the Legislative Council depicts goondaism of Congress, and that too being a national party, Congress MLCs have failed to uphold the constitutional, legal and moral values.

It may be recalled that the chaos began over a no-confidence motion against the chairman of the Legislative Council Prathap Chandra Shetty, who belongs to the Congress and BJP and JD(S) MLCs made deputy chairman S L Dharme Gowda, a JD(S) MLC to act as chairman. It is now learnt following the ruckus, Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty issued a show cause notice to the House Secretary over the ruckus witnessed on December 15. Later, Congress MLCs cried foul over JD(S)’s SL Dharmegowda occupying the Chair instead of Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty. Moreover, they forcefully dragged the Deputy Chairman from the seat after which marshals had to be called in to control the situation.

Accusing BJP legislators of restricting his entry to the Council, Shetty contended that the happenings of December 15 had brought “disrespect” to the House. In the show cause notice, he alleged that Legislative Council Secretary KR Mahalakshmi had exceeded in an irresponsible manner and exceeded her “jurisdictional limits”. Speaking to the media after the incident, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa slammed the Congress party for its shameful act. Observing that JD(S) and BJP were on the same page as far as the no-confidence motion against the Chairman is concerned, he made it clear that Congress’ K Prathap Chandra Shetty had no moral right to sit in the Chair. Thereafter, he called upon Congress to ask Shetty to immediately tender his resignation. Furthermore, BJP and JD(S) MLCs met Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to apprise him of the situation and sought his intervention.



