‘Pratishtha World Records’ Recognizes Blanny D’souza for Growing 202 Varieties of Fruits/Veggies on Terrace of his home located at Monkey stand, Marnamikatta, Mangaluru. On receiving this recognition, Blanny said, “This was an awesome Christmas gift from me to my beloved mother. This is the BEST THING EVER that I presented proudly to my mom. Thanks to Pratistha World records for recognizing my gardening talents for this achievement”.

Mangaluru: Pratishtha World Records is the dream project of Dr. Himmat Bhardwaj, also known as the Memory and Calculator King of India. He has a perspective to find individuals who possess the fire within themselves that separates them from the crowd. The sole aim of the Pratishtha World Records is, to pump up the unique individuals and groups who have done something out of the box and have showcased their capabilities to the society with confidence, by giving them a platform to showcase their talent to the world. The organization not only gives these prodigious talents a platform to perform, but also inspires other individuals who haven’t recognized what they are capable of, to accept the challenge and master their skills to compete and outshine the best.



The Pratishtha World Records is committed to guide each and every aspirant who possesses the strength, capability and dedication to polish the talent and prove his/her talent to the world. Any individual of India or abroad can register for the record by visiting the record gallery and choose among the fascinating records made by the earlier bests or make a fresh new record in the field they desire. The candidate can choose the genre she/he desires and get it verified by the organization.

PWR mission is -To become the alpha in the field of word record making/breaking.Hence making sure that all the records filed under Pratishtha World records are always correct. Our team is all set and trained to help you make/ break world records, but at the same time we give keen attention to the authority, authenticity and all other details of the record in the process. And PWR Vision is – “We at pratishtha world records carry a vision to make people with special abilities or skills feel special and make sure that the world recognises their talent.Our team is all set and trained to help you make/ break world records, but at the same time we give keen attention to the authority, authenticity and all other details of the record in the process”. Pratishtha World Records is a value driven organization. They try their best in making sure that they follow and respect all the community guidelines, fundamental rights of humans and animals and respect all the values and peace of the individual or society.

And for that matter, the team of Pratishtha World Records recognized the gardening talents of Blanny D'souza hailing from Mangaluru for growing 202 varieties of fruits and vegetables in his home terrace garden. Blanny, a gardening enthusiast, has grown all these fruits and vegetables (202) on his 1200 square feet terrace garden as confirmed by the PWR team on 14 December 2021.

Okay, if you walk on the first cross-Monkey Stand near Marnamikatta, you will locate Blanny D’souza’s house, with a 1200 square feet house terrace filled with wide varieties of vegetables and fruits, some very exotic kinds. His terrace is like walking in a paradise packed with veggies and fruits, nearly 30-40 different kinds of vegetables, around 35 fruit varieties and a bunch of different flower breeds. Blany’s passion for raising a vegetable and fruit garden on top of his terrace started nearly 23 years ago after coming down for good from the Gulf, where he had worked for six years. A passion that he started for fun, Blanny says that he never thought he would be in such demand in the community for setting up terrace gardens at peoples residences. (Ref: Mangaluru : It’s Blany D’Souza’s Terrace! No, it’s a Paradise.. )

Blany’s terrace garden is not like any garden that you will find around in the City, it is unique and quite amazing to look at. While many terraces have just flower pots arranged in a neat way, Blany’s terrace is a collage of various vegetable, fruit and flower plants. Among the wide varieties of vegetables, to name a few are- tomato, brinjal, bitter-gourd, green beans, lady-finger, gherkins, red/green spinach, varieties of chillies, cucumber, ash gourd, snake gourd, ivy gourd, bottle gourd, pumpkin and the like. And among fruits are- grapes, musumbi (sweet lime), oranges, star apple, tamarind, guava, mango, custard apple, lime, and others. There are also some herbal and medicinal plants, including a few flower plants. Other than plants on the terrace, he also has banana, coconut, papaya, chikku, and many other plants and trees grown in his backyard.

The organic garden has black mango from Brazil, Thailand mango, pink jack-fruit, China orange, Israel orange, apple bore, water apple, wood apple, Kabul grapes, grafted avocado, butter fruit, large varieties of guava, cocoa, peach, cashew, ivory gourd, bitter gourd, Brahmi from Australia and other vegetables. Added to all these vast array of vegetables and fruits, what’s really amazing to see is Malabar Spinach plant grown in a pot on Blany’s terrace garden. The spinach leaves are 12 inches plus long in size, something you won’t find in local spinach. And Blany says that it is for the first time that the spinach has grown that size. In 2016, Blany had grown a pink jack-fruit plant in a pot, which yielded fruit (Ref: OMG- Its’ a Jack Fruit grown in Blany D’Souza’s Terrace Garden ) Even as attempts are being made to revive jack-fruit as a superfood, this terrace gardener has tasted success with the plant.- a two-year-old graft at terrace garden expert D’Souza’s house had given fruit.

Blany D’souza’s family- Seated L-R : Evelyn (Blany’s mother), Donna Maria (Daughter) and Renilda (Wife) Standing : Blany with his son, Darren Steve

D’Souza hasn’t limited his enterprise to his own garden but has set around 300 terrace gardens across Mangaluru, and also set up a garden on 2 acres of agricultural land (out of 100 acres property) in Bengaluru . A number of students and citizens from in and around Mangaluru visit his house to learn the terrace technique from him. He says “Having a terrace garden is environmentally friendly, you can enjoy nature right in front of you, it will be fun watering the plants and seeing them grow, you can breathe fresh air by walking in the garden and sit on a swing enjoying the beauty of it. Sometimes you can also witness the birds come looking for their food. I didn’t start this garden for business, instead I wanted more and more people to grow vegetables and fruits on the terrace space available to them. It brings joy and happiness to me. As time passed, I have been getting more and more into gardening. I do not have the greenest thumb, but I’m pretty happy with what I am doing. If I can do it, anybody can do it. If you touch plants and shower them with love and care, they will not cheat you “

In conclusion, a small balcony, terrace or porch will do. Make a start and get your hands dirty! You will not learn everything on day one. It will take some time for experience to kick in and make the best out of the knowledge gained. Grow what you need. Do not get excited and tempted to grow everything at one time. Start slow. If you have the time and the patience, maintain a diary. Be prepared to come across some nasty looking insects and bugs! Balcony? Ground space? Terrace ? Basically any location which gets at least 2-3 hours or more of direct sunlight. The more the better! Happy gardening on your terrace, if you have one! You can call Blany D’souza for more details at 9972716340

“MIRACLE IN THE GRAFTING HISTORY HAPPENED ON MY TERRACE” says BLANNY D’SOUZA

Six months back I planted a mango seed for grafting purposes. It grew healthily so after one and half months, I took that sapling and grafted it with a Kalapadi mango plant for Kalapadi mangoes and after two months the grafting was successful. Last month I shifted the grafted plant into a 12 by12 inches grow bag for better growth.

I have to say it is a total miracle that both the Rootstock and Scion flowered two varieties of mango flower! It’s normal for the scion to flower and yield fruits, But flowering in rootstock is uncommon and it’s really a MIRACLE in grafting technique!!

