Praveen Murder Case in Mangaluru: We Will Not Rest Till the Culprits are Crushed: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: We will not rest till the culprits who perpetrated the heinous act in Mangaluru, that provokes social unrest and discord, are crushed, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons in the backdrop of the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettar, Bommai said, “Praveen was killed yesterday in Mangaluru. Orders have been issued for stringent action against the culprits. Karnataka police officers are in constant touch with their Kerala counterparts to nab the killers. SP of Mangaluru has spoken to Kasaragod SP. Our DGP has also taken up the issue with Kerala DGP. Teams have been formed and operations have been launched to nab the killers. The culprits would be nabbed soon and severely punished.”

Stringent action would be taken as we did in similar cases that happened in Mangaluru, DG Halli and Shivamogga. The outfits and forces behind these cases would be crushed, Bommai said and appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony. He also requested the people not to desist from issuing provocative statements and cooperate in investigations.

Replying to a question on the possibility of handing over the investigation to NIA, Bommai said, “we will not hesitate to hand it over to NIA if such a necessity arises.”