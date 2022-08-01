Praveen Murder Case: Police Have been Given a Free Hand in Investigation: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: The police have been given a free hand in investigation of Praveen Nettaru murder case. The investigation is in progress. The killers would be nabbed very soon, Chief Minister Basavaral Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons he said, the process to hand over the investigation to the NIA is on. Technical and paperwork is in the process. The case would soon be handed over to the NIA.

The NIA has already been intimated informally. They are engaged in gathering preliminary information in Mangaluru and Kerala, Bommai said.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said that he would be visiting the families of Masood and Fazil too in the coming days.

