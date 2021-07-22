Spread the love



















Pray for Recovery of Oscar Fernandes, Don’t Spread Rumours – Family Members

Mangaluru: The family of Oscar Fernandes has requested not to spread rumours instead, pray for his recovery. The family has also confirmed that Oscar Fernandes is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit in Yenepoya Hospital, Mangaluru.

On July 18, morning while Oscar Fernandes was practising Yoga, he had slipped and fallen down but there was no visible physical injury. On the same day, in the evening, Oscar had gone to the hospital for a routine health check. During the check-up, it was found that Oscar had been injured in the head. He was later admitted to the hospital and was being treated in the ICU.

On July 21, senior Congress leader Janardhan Poojary visited the hospital and enquired about the health of Oscar Fernandes. On July 22, former CM Siddaramaiah, and KPCC President D K Shivakumar also reached Mangaluru to enquire about the health condition of Oscar Fernandes.

On July 22 night, there were rumours about the death of Oscar Fernandes which is far from the truth, confirmed the District Congress Committee and has urged the people to pray for his recovery.

