Prayer for Peace between Russia & Ukraine at Infant Jesus Shrine Bikarnakatte in City

Mangaluru: Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikkarnakatte, held a special prayer service this evening imploring Divine intervention in the present Russia-Ukraine situation. The Mass was celebrated by Rev. Fr. Gregory D’Souza, OCD. He expounded the concept of Christian fraternity and the necessity of forgiveness in human life during the homily. Adoration was conducted by Rev. Fr. Rovel D’Souza, OCD, the Shrine Pastor. Special prayers were said for the conversion of the nations and their leaders.

A procession followed the adoration, from the Shrine to the Grotto of our Lady of Mount Carmel. With hymns and praises, supplication was made for world peace. At the grotto, Fr Rovel conducted a small prayer service commending the nations to the care of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The prayer service ended with the Eucharistic blessing at the Grotto. Rev. Fr. Charles Serrao, OCD, the superior as well as other priests of the monastery were present for the service. Many people joined the friars in praying for the nations.