Spread the love



















‘Pre-Unique 2020’- ‘A Synchrony of Talents’ concludes at St Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru: St Aloysius PU College organised the inter-collegiate/inter school fest ‘Pre – Unique 2020’ on 10 and 11 December 2020. Pre-Unique, vibrant and colorful event which is organised every year at St Aloysius PU College is a platform for the exhibition of creative expertise and intellectual caliber through a mélange of events from performing arts to Science Model Making Competition.

The participants showcased their talents in the various intellectual and cultural competitions such as Mock Press, Quiz, Science Model making, Western dance, instrumental music, pictorial poetry, mono act, eastern singing, Creative make up etc under pre-recorded and live categories. The gala event was showcased virtually and was evaluated through online platforms.

The Chief Guest of the valedictory ceremony Ms Adithi Sagar, playback singer/musician acknowledged the importance of such events and appreciated the performance of the participants. She also spoke on how art can be used to spread awareness on important issues like environmental concerns. The viewers were also treated with her breathtaking singing performance.

The Rector of St Aloysius College Institutions, Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ presided over the programme. He said that when we are faced with difficulties and struggles something beautiful evolves and this is seen even in nature. Fr Melwin felt that our talents should not be utilized towards our selfish goals but should be contributed to the society. He opined that though through such events competitions are brought forth, along with competition even cooperation has to be cultivated to build a better society.

Muralikrishna G M, Vice Principal in his address expressed that talents and skills are necessary to be innovative and successful in life. He spoke on the challenges of having such competitions and appreciated the student organizers and participants for adapting to the newer situations.

Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ congratulated the students for their participation and lauded the efforts of students and staff conveners for proficiently planning and organizing Pre-Unique 2020.

Over 500 students from various schools and Colleges of Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Tamilnadu and Kerala participated in this mega event. The overall championship under Inter-School category was bagged by St Theresa’s High School and Expert Pre University College was the winner under the Inter-Collegiate category.

Fr Vinod Paul SJ, the Finance officer of SAPUC, The Deans, Dr Pradeep M and Mrs Kiran Shetty, the staff conveners Mrs Diana Dias, Mrs Deepthi Murgeshan, Mr Aaron Fernandes, Mrs Preethi D’Costa, Ms Meghana Saldanha, Ms Verina Tauro and Ms Sholly D’Cunha were present. The Student President, Ms Vandana Bhaskar introduced and welcomed the Chief Guest. Ms. Blanch Rodrigues, Joint Secretary of Students’ Council rendered the welcome speech while Ms Mehek Aranha proposed the vote of thanks. Ms Sweedal Mendonca and Ms Nidhi Bhatt compered the programme.

The Student Coordinators Ms Vandana Bhaskar, Ms Blanche Rodrigues ,Ms Shasha Lobo ,Ms Mehek Aranha, Mr Tejaswi S Rao and Mr Pratham V K were also responsible for the smooth organization of the virtual event.

Inaugural Ceremony:

Valedictory Ceremony:

https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=KnPliSDqRB8

Science Model:

Mock press:

Stand up Comedy :