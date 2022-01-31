‘Pre-Unique 2021-22’ – ‘Unlocking Youthopia’ at St Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru, organised the annual inter-school and inter-collegiate intellectual and cultural event called ‘Pre-Unique’. The theme of the event this year was ‘Unlocking Youthopia’, to release the limitless talents, passion, creative calibre and uniqueness of our lively youth. It was a wonderful opportunity for students to explore their talents and become involved in activities that make them feel a sense of belonging to the community and get connected with people. Keeping in mind the current situation, the gala event was showcased virtually and was evaluated through the online platform.

A total of 12 High School and 12 Pre-University category competitions representing an array of styles that inspire artistic, musical, dance, literary and intellectual skills were conducted. These competitions ranged from Limericks (5 line poetry) and Sketch the hues (Sketching) to One Man Show (Mono acting) to make the event more diverse and inclusive by encompassing different areas of interest of its participants. To keep up with the trends and to stimulate interests of students in new technologies, competitions like Digitron (Digital Art), Eye-cononic Strokes (Eye Makeup), and Unstoppable (Trendy Hook Dance) were also included. Knowledgeable experts were invited as panelists to judge the competitions at both high school and PU level.

The Valedictory ceremony of the fest commenced with a prayer song, followed by the unveiling of trophies by the Chief Guest, Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius College Institutions. Later, in his address, Fr Melwin spoke of the importance of developing qualities of a true youthopian -bravery to face adversities, optimistic approach towards the benefits of online learning and responsibility towards the society. The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, highlighted the role of such events in exhibiting practical skills, honing talents and innovative spirit, and building character above winning and losing.

To make this event more memorable, the students rendered the theme song of Pre-Unique and presented videos on the making of Pre-Unique and the experiences shared by the participants of various schools and colleges. Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, Campus Minister St Aloysius P U College and Dean of Science, Mrs Kiran Shetty also graced the occasion. The Student Convener H G Vasudeva rendered the welcome speech while the Student President, Aaron Patrao gave an introduction to Pre-Unique. Gauthami Shetty, Secretary of Arts, proposed the vote of thanks. Students Vignesh and Nysa Kadam compered the programme.

‘Pre-Unique 2021-22’, witnessed participation of over 500 students from over 50 institutions. Participation was also seen from students from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Goa, Madhya Pradesh including international schools in Nepal and Qatar. The prize winners of this mega event were announced and the Overall Winners championship under Inter-School category was declared by the Dean of Science, Mrs Kiran Shetty. The overall winner under inter school category was bagged by Lourdes Central School, Bejai, Mangaluru. Under the Inter-Collegiate category, the overall championship was secured by Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar.

The student coordinators H G Vasudeva, Aaron Patrao, Trisha Rai, Abhirama Bhat, Sohan Shanbhogue, Adora Mascarenhas and Gauthami Shetty along with the staff conveners Mrs B Veena Pai, Mrs Nancy Dias, Mrs Chithravathi, Mrs Sowmya N, Mrs Sheethal Dsouza and Mrs Sheethal Neeliyara were instrumental for the smooth organization of the virtual event.