Pre-Unique 2K22- Synergenzio –Discover the ‘You’ held at St Aloysius PU College

Pre-Unique 2k22- Synergenzio –Discover the ‘You’, an Inter-School and Inter-Collegiate Literary-cum-Cultural Festival held at St Aloysius PU College



Mangaluru: ‘Pre-Unique2022’, a two-day Annual Inter-School and Inter-Collegiate Literary-cum-Cultural Festival was inaugurated at St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru, on 25th November 2022. The most sought-after techno-cultural fest is back after two years of being conducted online.

Synergenzio –Discover the ‘You’, the theme for ‘Pre-Unique 2K 22’ epitomizes the true spirit of the new age individual, a word that symbolizes the pure energy radiating from the students who have the desire to show the world their talents and creativity.

The mega event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Rev. Dr Jerry Rosario SJ, a writer, social activist and civil Lawyer and the Guest of Honour Vineeth Kumar, scriptwriter, co-producer and lead actor of the blockbuster super hit Tulu-Kannada movie ‘Raj Sounds and Lights.

On this occasion, the Chief Guest, Rev. Dr Jerry Rosario SJ, Founder – Director of four movements – DHAANAM for human donations, JEPASA for socio-pastoral animation, IGFA for Ignatian spirituality, and MANITHAM for political analysis and action, suggested students take 5 insights from this great event – tough training, competitors working for a common good, team spirit, challenging oneself, and celebrating the participating spirit whether we win or lose.

The Guest of Honour, Vineeth Kumar, an alumnus of St Aloysius High School and PU College, reminisced about his time in SAPUC. He was grateful to his Alma mater for the impact it had on the development of his career. Vineeth motivated students to follow their passion and work towards realizing their dreams.

During his Presidential address, Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions said that Pre-Unique has always been a platform for students to discover their talents. He also encouraged the participants to aim for the best and to ensure that their skills and talents go a long way for the greater good of the nation and humanity.

Gracing the dais were also, the Principal of SAPUC, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, Finance Officer, Campus Minister, Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, Vice Principals Mrs Charlotte D’Souza and Mr Muralikrishna G.M., Deans, Dr Pradeep M and Mrs Kiran Shetty, Staff Convenors, Mrs Reshma Sequeira, Mrs Bhavyashree, Karthik Shenoy, Ms Civia D’mello, Ms Fiola Lobo, Ms Elizabeth Sebastian and Student Convenors Chirag LR, Harsh Ponnappa, Ritu Noronha and Carol Riona. The programme commenced with a melodious rendition by the college choir followed by a thematic welcome dance. The Vice Principal, Mrs Charlotte D’Souza welcomed the gathering, Student Convenor, Mr Harsh Ponappa, proposed the vote of thanks. Aban Hassan compered the programme.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by a medley of diverse events and competitions. A total of 14 High School and 12 Pre-University categories of competitions representing an array of styles from intellect to technocrat, creative galore to culture and artistic to logistics are being conducted. The competitions conducted for the PU category were Oasis (Treasure Hunt), Baadshah Aur Begum (Pre-Unique Prince & Princess), Agatha Mazhi Satakli (Mock Press), Rock on (Battle of Bands), Silver Screen (Short Movie Making), Ek Minute (Super Minute), Drishyam (Videography), Millionaire’s Market (Shark Tank), Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (Theme Dance), Toggle Talk(Turn Coat), Golmaal (Mad Ad), and Rangitharanga (Face Painting). The competitions conducted for the High School category were Oasis (Treasure Hunt), Ek Tha Raja, Ek Thi Rani (Pre-Unique Prince & Princess), Sherlock Homies (Quiz), Flames-Off (Cooking Without Fire), Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (Theme Dance), Thunder (Article Writing), Chiti Pataaki (Kannada Extempore), Prasthuthi (Science Model Making), Art Attack (Drawing & Painting), I Object (Debate), Mould the Old (Wealth out of Waste), Chhota Bheem (Eating Competition), Kala Kuncha (Bottle Painting) and Parama Sundari (South Indian Bridal Hairstyle and Make-up).