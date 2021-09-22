Spread the love



















Pregnant Kyrgyz woman, son found dead at Delhi flat



New Delhi: A 5-month pregnant Kyrgyz woman and her son, both nationals of the Central Asian country, were found dead with stab wounds at a flat here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the sources, preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman, identified as Myskal Zhumabaeva, had an argument with her husband named Vinay Chauhan on Monday night at their residence in Greater Kailash.

Soon after the argument, Chauhan left the house to meet a friend.

As Myskal was not feeling well, she called her friend Matluba Madusmonova, an Uzbek national living in Kalkaji, for help and was taken to a hospital.

Sources said that Myskal was later brought back to Matluba’s residence where both Myskal and her 13-month-old son were found dead in the morning.

They further said the deceased foreign national had shifted to the area in the last 2-3 months.

Preliminary investigation revealed that were stabbing wounds on the victims’ body.

The cops have sealed the flat for investigation while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

An eerie silence prevailed in the area as the incident came as a shock for the nearby residents.

The cops could be seen thoroughly examining the vicinity of the crime scene.

The building in which the crime took place was having a wide iron gate which probably ensured its safety.

The fear-stricken locals said that the area was considered safe and no criminal activity had taken place in recent past.

Sources too confirmed to IANS that no signs of forced entry could be ascertained.

The police said a case under relevant sections has been registered ,adding that further probe is on.

Cops are examining the CCTV footages as the people that are being questioned are giving different version for the sequence of events.

