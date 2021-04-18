Spread the love



















‘Pregnant & Lactating Women Cops Can Work from Home’- Police Commissioner

Mangaluru : It should be noted that on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa gave a big gift to the women employees of the state government. The state government had announced a six-month leave for child care for its female employees. The announcement was made by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa while presenting the budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly. “Women employees of the state government will be given leave for child care along with maternity leave. Women are a very important part of our administration and this is an important step towards the welfare of women employees. It may be noted that there is already a system of giving six months maternity leave,” the CM had said.



And locally here in Mangaluru, the Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar who has been very concerned on his police personnel about their health and physique, having organized a month-long Fitness Workshop, and recently a cricket match to keep the cops fit, active and healthy, now the police commissioner has shown his kind gesture and concern towards the pregnant and lactating women cops by giving exemption to all pregnant police cops in later stages of their pregnancy and lactating mothers from coming to the office or police station on basic health grounds due to the increase in the Covid-19 cases. As many as 35 women staff who are pregnant or lactating have been permitted to work from the end of April 30. Thereafter, as per requirement of time and circumstances, decision will be taken on whether to extend the exemption.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “All pregnant women in later stages of their pregnancy and those who are feeding their kids are exempted from coming to office or station, and are permitted to work from home till April end and later as per requirement of time and circumstances it will be decided. They have been asked to work from home, and their presence in the headquarters will be confirmed on a daily basis. They are not supposed to be leaving the headquarters. In case of any emergency they will be called back to work. This decision was taken upon the request made by women officers and staff this relaxation was given. When they are at home, these policewomen will be given computer work and police IT-related work.