Pregnant Woman and Husband Charred to Death after Moving Car Catches fire

Kannur: In a heart-wrenching incident a pregnant woman along with her husband were charred to death after their car caught fire at Kannur here on February 2.

The deceased have been identified as Prijeet (35) and his wife Risha (26) from Kannur.

According to the police, Prijeet was taking his pregnant wife to the hospital when she developed labour pain. While they were moving, the car, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso by which they were travelling caught fire. There were 6 occupants in the car at the time of the incident. The locals tried to save the couple but were unable to open the car door. They succeeded in rescuing the other four people including a child who was sitting in the back seat.

It is sad to see Prijeet and Risha were dead by the time the police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot.

Locals who were present at the time of the incident tried to save the couple. Videos of the burning car have gone viral on social media. The scene of the couple trapped in the car and screaming for help is heart-wrenching. Although many came near the car to help the couple, were afraid thinking that the fuel tank would explode.

Kannur police are investigating the reason for the fire in the car.

