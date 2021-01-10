Spread the love



















Preity Zinta gets nostalgic while wishing Hrithik Roshan on his birthday



Mumbai: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta turned nostalgic while wishing superstar Hrithik Roshan on his 47th birthday on Sunday.

Preity recalled her 19th birthday celebration which was attended by Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

The actress tweeted: “Happy Birthday my darling @iHrithik. I’m so proud of u and so proud of how far we have come. I still remember coming late for my 19th birthday party and seeing u and Suz waiting for me with that massive cake. Seems like a lifetime now.”

“So here’s to a lifetime of love, happiness, sexiness, success & good health always cuz it’s not what we have in life but who we have in life that matters. Love you loads #HappyBirthdayHrithik #Friendsforever,” Preity added.

Other Bollywood celebrities also shared birthday wishes for Hrithik on social media.A

“Happy birthday, @iHrithik. Wishing you a lot of success, happiness & joy this year. May you keep shining bright with your exceptional energy & talent. Have a good one,” tweeted Madhuri Dixit.

“Dearest @iHrithik, may you have a year filled with happiness, success and good health. Sending my love and wishing you a great day with loved ones. Happy birthday,” wrote Akshay Kumar.A

“Happy Birthday Dearest @iHrithik , may you have a fabulous day and year ahead filled with happiness, love and great health. You work truly inspires all of us. Waiting for your next!! Big hug buddy,” shared Riteish Deshmukh.

“Happy Birthday supremely talented n extremely humble human being @iHrithik. May your extraordinary journey of Cinema continue as brilliantly forever

#HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan,” wrote Urmila Matondkar.

“A very Happy Birthday to the most handsome and very humble superstar of Bollywood @iHrithik. May God bless you with all the happiness, success and good health always Bro.. #terejaisayaarkahan,” tweeted Mika Singh.