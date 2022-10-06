Preparations for Golden Jubilee celebrations of Mangalore Diocesan Pastoral Parishad begin

Mangaluru: As part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Mangalore Catholic Diocesan Pastoral Parishad (DPP), which includes Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod districts, a planning meeting of Diocesan leaders was held on Thursday, October 06, 2022, here in Bishop’s House, Mangalore.

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore kick-started the preparations for the golden jubilee celebrations of the DPP by releasing a letter of appeal for the souvenir. Addressing the meeting, Bishop Peter Paul “This Pastoral Council has worked hard to bring significant growth and changes in the Church in Mangalore in the last 50 years. The sacrifices of many priests, religious brothers and sisters and lay faithful are important in this.” He further said that this celebration will be a great event that shows the direction to the next generation.

In his introductory address, Mr M. P. Noronha, convener of the programme said, “As the Pastoral Parishad in Mangalore Diocese completes 50 years, the bishop has decided to celebrate the festival in every church. Various religious and community leaders have been included in the committee to ensure the success of the Golden Jubilee celebrations as well as the subsequent projects that will be undertaken in the diocese”.

Mr Noronha further noted that a diocesan-level celebration will be held at Father Muller’s Convention Centre on December 10, 2022, and many special dignitaries have been invited. Around 2,000 representatives of the diocese have been given an opportunity to participate in this event. Rev. Dr J B Saldanha and Mr Roy Castelino, the PROs of the diocese, Rev. Fr Rupesh Madtha, Designate Editor of Raknno weekly, Rev. Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Director, Canara Communication Centre and Mr Luvi Pinto briefed about the event details and their responsibilities.

Very Rev. Msgr Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General, Rev. Fr Denis Moras Prabhu, ex-vicar general, Rev. Fr Vijay Victor Lobo, Diocesan Financial Administrator, Vicar Foranes Very Rev. Fr Vincent Monteiro, Very Rev. Fr James D’Souza, Very Rev. Fr Marcel Saldanha, Very Rev. Fr Onil D’Souza, Very Rev. Fr Ivan Rodrigues, and Very Rev. Fr Valerian D’Souza were present.

Rev. Fr J.B Crasta, Diocesan secretary of Laity commission, Mr Stany Lobo, President and Catholic Sabha, Previous Pastoral Parshad secretaries Mr Susheel Noronha, Mr Valerian Moras, Mr Richard Menezes and Mr L. J. Fernandes shared their valuable suggestions.

The office bearers of ICYM, RACHANA- Catholic Chamber of Commerce & Industry were also present.

Sr Cicilia Mendonca B.S., Provincial Superior of Bethany, Mangalore led the prayer service. Dr John D’Silva, DPP Secretary welcomed the gathering and Rev. Fr Rupesh Madtha compared the programme.

Report and pics: Fr Anil Fernandes, CCC

