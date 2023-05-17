Preparations underway at B’luru’s Kanteerava stadium for swearing-in ceremony of CM

Preparations were in full swing on Wednesday to get the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru ready for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.



The workers were unloading barricades, pandals and German tents from the truck on the premises.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy, senior officers from sports department visited the stadium, took stock of the situation and conducted spot inspection.

Additional Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil, Special Traffic Police Commissioner M.A. Saleem, Joint Police Commissioner Anucheth, VVIP wing DCP Manjunath Babu and Deputy Director of Sports Department Nagaratna also visited and inspected the stadium.

Sources stated that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held at 3.30 p.m. on Thursday. Siddaramaiah had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2013 from this venue and completed the tenure of five years.

‘Siddaramaiah’s name finalised for CM post’, claims K’taka Cong women’s wing chief

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Women’s Wing President Pushpa Amarnath claimed on Wednesday that Siddaramaiah’s name has been finalised for the post of Chief Minister.



Talking to media here, Amarnath stated that it was confirmed that Siddaramaiah’s name has been finalised for the post, and it is going to be announced officially in a short time.

“Rahul Gandhiji had spoken to Siddaramaiah. It is confirmed that he will become the CM. We have conveyed our wishes to Siddaramaiah,” she said.

“Even Siddaramaiah is very happy. We don’t know when the swearing-in ceremony will take place,” she said. She claimed that she did not know anything about Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, a large number of fans and supporters of Siddaramaiah have gathered near his residence and distributed sweets to the public. The fans poured milk on the portrait of Siddaramaiah.

As a large number of people were gathering near the residence of Siddaramaiah. The police department has deputed a platoon of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) to the place. More than 70 policemen have also been deputed to monitor and control the crowd.

