‘Prepare Data Bank with Detailed Info on 2 & 4 Wheeler Accidents in DK’- DC Directs Cops & RTA

‘Prepare data Bank with Detailed Info on 2 & 4 Wheeler Accidents in Dakshina Kannada’- Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra Directs Cops and Road Transport Authorities during the Road Safety Meeting

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Deputy commissioner Dr KV Rajendra has directed police and transport authorities to prepare a data bank with detailed information on all sorts of four and two-wheeler accidents in the district.

DC speaking at a Road Safety Committee meeting said “Data including information on the type of accident, injuries, deaths, status of drivers’ seat belts and helmet in case of two-wheelers will help prevent accidents in future. Create awareness on traffic rules among students. Prepare booklets with information on traffic rules with the help of experts and distribute the same among students.” He also insisted that transport and police authorities check the fitness certificates of all vehicles that ferry children.

He further said “Team of officials from police and transport departments should conduct drives to check vehicles in all police limits on the third Saturdays of every month. All aspects of the Motor Vehicles Act mandates should be thoroughly checked during the drives,”

MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Mangaluru Urban Development Authority chairman Ravishankar Mijar and RTO RM Varnekar were present, among others.