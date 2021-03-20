Spread the love



















Prepared for worst over US ties: Kremlin



Moscow: The Kremlin said that it hoped for the best regarding relations between Russia and the US, yet it was also “prepared for the worst”.

President Vladimir Putin has already made it clear that Russia wished to maintain its relations with the US as this would be of advantage for the rest of the world, Xinhua news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

Nevertheless, “we cannot fail to take into account” US President Joe Biden’s words, Peskov added.

The Kremlin’s remarks cameamid escalating Moscow-Washington tensions after a US intelligence report on Tuesday, accusing Russia of “denigrating” Biden’s candidacy during the elections to increase support for former President Donald Trump.

Peskov has stressed once again that those claims of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2020 US elections were baseless and regretful, calling them just another pretext for additional sanctions.

On Thursday, Putin told local media that he would like to invite Biden to an online meeting to continue their discussions of bilateral ties.

“I want to invite President Biden to continue our discussions, but on the condition that we do this actually live, as they say, online,” he said.

The discussions could be held soon, and the Kremlin is ready at any time convenient for the White House, Putin said, adding that he would give relevant instructions to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier that day, Putin said that the US has to take into account Russia’s interests and Moscow is capable of protecting them.

He emphasised that Russia is prepared to work with the US in fields of mutual interest, but only on terms that are favourable for Moscow.