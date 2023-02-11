Present MLA’s Announcement of Providing Occupancy Certificates to 2000 People in Bengre, A Bundle of Lies – J R Lobo

Mangaluru: “The Mangalore South Constituency MLA’s announcement of distributing Occupancy Certificates to 2000 people in Bengre is a bundle of lies. I condemn such assurances. In his five years of tenure, he has not moved a single stone, and now, when the elections are nearing, the MLA is giving false hopes to the people of Bengre. The money which was sanctioned for the development of the Old Port is spent on the roads and Drainage. Is this called the Welfare of the Fishermen’s community? Questioned former MLA J R Lobo in a press meet held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatte here, on February 11.

Addressing the media persons J R Lobo said, “Before the elections in 2013 when I visited the Bengre area and met the residents, they requested me to provide them with the Occupancy Certificates as they are staying there for the past 50 years. I assured them that I would surely provide them with the Occupancy Certificates. After I won the elections and became the MLA for 2013 – 18, I brought the issue to the notice of the government and the revenue department and the area was announced as “Grama”. We received 2400 applications and through the Revenue department, we conducted a survey and gave Occupancy certificates to 1500 people who were residing in the area. A hundred residents received the RTC. Later the elections were announced and I was not able to provide the occupancy certificates to other applicants”.

Lobo further said, “Later after the BJP came to power, they stopped giving RTC to Non-agricultural land and announced that the residents should get the Khata from the Mangalore city corporation. So we informed the other residents to get the Khata from the MCC. The residents were also able to get a loan from the bank to construct houses. I would like to tell the MLA that from 2015 – 2018, 1500 people received Occupancy Certificates. Now, how do you say that you will provide 2000 Occupancy Certificates? On what basis have you said that bank loan is not provided to those already having Occupancy Certificates? Is it true that 2000 new houses were constructed in Bengre after 2018? Why is the MLA telling a bundle of lies when the elections are nearing? What was he doing in the last five years of his tenure?”

Lobo also said, “In 1994, when Bangarappa was the CM, he had ordered the DC to provide Occupancy Certificates to the residents of Bengre and it was done accordingly. But at that time, there was no Survey number. After I become the MLA I made sure that the Survey numbers were given to those residents. According to the order, I saw that occupancy certificates were given to those who had constructed houses before 2018, but because the Elections were announced, I was not able to provide the Survey numbers, which the Survey department should have done. Now, the present MLA is showing all of that as his achievements. Does he need five years to provide the survey numbers? The Survey department must provide the Survey numbers to the houses. The present MLA is fooling the people of Bengre. When I was the MLA and had planned to construct 1000 houses for the poor in Shaktinagar, the same MLA objected. When the elections are nearing, the same MLA is assuring of laying the foundation stone for the construction of 1000 houses in Shaktinagar, which is another way of fooling the people. It is his habit to fool the people with a bundle of lies”.

Block President Salim, Chethan Bengre, Naveen, Sathis Kotian, Kavitha, Abdul Samad, Shariff, Zubair and Asif were also present.

