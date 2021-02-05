Spread the love



















Presentation of ICG through Secure Virtual Medium at Various Schools

Mangaluru: To Commemorate the 45th Indian Coast Guard Raising Day on 01 Feb 2021, ICGS Varaha under the aegis of Headquarters, Coast Guard District No. 3 (Karnataka) Organised presentations (including virtual medium) at Kendriya Vidyalaya 1 and NMPT school, New Mangalore on 2nd and 3rd Feb 21.

The presentation covered various activities and achievements of Indian Coast Guard in addition to making aware the young men and women of the career opportunities in the Indian Coast Guard. The students were briefed about the role of maritime defence in nation building and the necessity to protect the vast coastline and the country’s Area of Responsibility.

Overwhelming support and response was received by the school administration and the students especially, girl students.