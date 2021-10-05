President Barper, MCC Road Clean Malpuver! President Ram Nath Kovind to Visit Mangaluru on 7 October

Spread the love



















President Barper, MCC Road Clean Malpuver! (President is Coming, Roads Are Getting Cleaned by MCC!) Waste Cleaned, Potholes Filled, etc for India’s President Ram Nath Kovind Visit to Mangaluru on 7 October

Mangaluru: Wouldn’t be nice if Prime Minister, President of India or Chief Minister of Karnataka make visits to our City quite often, so that our filthy roads, potholed roads, and dilapidated roads get a extreme-makeover-like it is done now prior to President of India Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Kudla aka Mangaluru on 7 October. And this is how our netas, District Administration and Mangaluru City Corporation Officials play games in order to please the President during his visit here. Roads leading from Mangaluru International Airport to the Circuit House, Mangaluru is getting a facelift , wild grass has been trimmed, thrash cleaned, potholes filled etc ahead of the President’s visit.

Until last month, the road stretch between Mangaluru International Airport and Circuit House, was totally neglected, where you could see thrash lined up along the road, dilapidated and pot-filled road near Maravoor, grass/plants grown widely on the road median, etc- and now few days before the arrival of President of India and Governor of Karnataka to Mangaluru, we are seeing total difference- where poor pourakarmikas are slogged to cut the grass, clean the roads, etc. A total double standard played by our officials.

FOLLOWING PICS DESCRIBE HOW THE STRETCH FROM AIRPORT TO CIRCUIT HOUSE LOOKED IN SEPTEMBER 2021..

By the way, why only clean and repair roads is really good, why not keep them clean and in perfect condition all year long? A question which will never get an answer? Keep the roads and filthy areas as it is, so that our VIP’s know how our district administration and MCC is really taking care of the City’s beautification and environment. In 2019, the BJP manifesto for Mangaluru City Corporation resolved to make the city – clean, beautiful and orderly ‘Namma Kudla’ (Swachcha, Sundara, Suvyavasthitha Namma Kudla). Divided into six broad categories, BJP also reiterated its resolve to set up ward committees as mandated by Karnataka high court in a bid to decentralise administration. The BJP leaders also wanted to make Mangaluru Plastic and Flex free, and MLA Kamath believed in the “Green and Clean Mangaluru”- then how come we are seeing a bunch of huge flex hoardings/banners at every nook and corner, and some thanking PM Modi for his gesture to the nation.

Seems like the “We Don’t Practice What We Preach” kind of policy, when we see all these flex hoardings/banners in the City. Also during the release of the manifesto in 2019, Ganesh Karnik, former MLA and convener of the manifesto committee had said BJP is committed to overall development of coastal city dovetailing Centre’s ambitious schemes including Smart City and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation. But as we are looking at the present beauty of the City, no rules have been followed pertaining to flex ban, whatsoever! Seems like Rules are only for a COMMON MAN and not for NETAS?

PICS BELOW SHOW HOW THE ABOVE STRETCH OF ROAD GOT/GETTING EXTREME-MAKEOVER DURING FIRST WEEK OF OCTOBER 2021…

It is learnt that the Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and MCC Commissioner Akshy Shridar have ordered the civic administration to fill the potholes and clean the roads, including trimming of wild grass. And this morning, Team Mnagalorean saw poor pourakarmikas working hard in cleaning the trash and cutting grass, which the grass had grown for months, was being cleaned today. They are not trimming the plants, but cutting off totally- greenery lost? Civic officials were directed to fill all potholes on war-footing before the President’s visit – and everyone is seen working hard. Even the officials concerned were ordered to repair defunct streetlights on the roads. “We have already started cleaning the city roads. We are cleaning both sides of the roads. Moreover, pruning of tree branches along the roads has been undertaken wherever necessary,” an MCC official said.

President Kovind will be on a four-day visit to Karnataka from 6-9 October, and on 7 October he will stay at Circuit House in Mangaluru, or at Hotel Ocean Pearl, if any changes in plans. All protocols will be strictly followed. and necessary arrangements are being made as per DC. At a video conference recently, DC Dr Rajendra discussed the preparations for the President’s visit, and he told Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar that all arrangements regarding food and stay will be made for the president and his staff. The Circuit House new guest house is being thoroughly cleaned, has been painted, curtains and furniture clean, by outsource agency Durga Maintenance Co. The DC has also made proper police security arrangements and a team of doctors and an ambulance will be made available, and a PWD Executive engineer has been asked to ensure that the roads are at their best.

Liaison officers have been appointed to ensure that there is no issue during the President’s visit. Food safety officers will be at the spot, and Mescom officials have been directed to ensure that there is no power cut. The president of India and Governor of Karnataka will be staying at the new Circuit House blocks. The President will arrive at the international airport here from Mysuru at 6.10 p.m. on October 7. He will stay for the night either at the Circuit House or at Hotel Ocean Pearl. Kovind will leave for Sringeri on October 8 from the airport at 10.55 a.m. He will return from Sringeri at 3.45 p.m. the same day and will stay for the night in the city. The President will leave here for Delhi at 11.25 a.m. on October 9, according to the tour planned by the President’s Secretariat. President Kovind is on a 4-day visit to Karnataka from Oct 6, to offer prayers at Sringeri mutt

On Oct 7, the President will visit BR Hills in Chamarajanagara district after which he will inaugurate a 450-bed hospital at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai. On Friday morning, Kovind will leave in a special helicopter for Sringeri mutt and temple in Chikkamagaluru district where he will pay obeisance to the presiding deity.

On a final note, all these months when motorists, especially two-wheelers were facing hardships at a bunch of spots on this stretch of Airport to Circuit House road. no officials took action, even though two-wheeler riders were falling off due to potholes- and now that our beloved VIP is coming, the potholes have vanished. Grass was grown to a height on the median for months, but no one bothered to trim them-the grown plants were posing danger to the motorists, due to blind spots. Also now that the DC has given strict orders to Mescom, that there should be no disruption in power- but we have seen Mescom shutting off power even if there is small lighting or thunder-how about that? Students faced problems when mescom used to shut power every now and then. Let’s see when the president arrives, if there is a thunder storm or lighting whether Mescom will shut off the power. Let the service from mescom be the same either to a VIP or to a common person-just a thought!

Like this: Like Loading...