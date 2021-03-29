Spread the love



















President clears bill giving Delhi Lt Gov more powers

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday approved the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) (Amendment) Bill 2021, which was passed by Parliament last week.

The Union Home Ministry will now determine when it comes into effect.

The development came just as Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal welcomed support from Chief Ministers of other states against the new law, which provides more power to the Lt Governor.

“Thank you @vijayanpinarayi ji for supporting the people of Delhi against BJP’s assault on democracy and federalism,” he tweeted, welcoming Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s support.

Extending his support to the AAP, Vijayan tweeted: “Govt of NCT of Delhi (Amd) Bill is an affront to our federal principles and rights of States. Restriction of constitutional authority of democratically elected State Govts and violation of Supreme Court’s verdicts, should be resisted. @BJP4India has colonial a mindset.”

The bill, passed by Parliament on Wednesday in a major setback to Delhi’s ruling AAP, ensures more constitutional powers to the Central government’s appointed Lt. Governor as against the Delhi Assembly.