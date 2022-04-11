President inaugurates Madhavpur Ghed Fair in Gujarat



New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated five-day long Madhavpur Ghed Fair at Madhavpur Ghed, Porbandar in Gujarat on Sunday.

Since 2018, the Gujarat government in association with the Ministry of Culture is organising this fair every year to celebrate the sacred union of Lord Krishna and Rukmini.

Speaking on the occasion, the President extended his greetings to the fellow citizens on the occasion of Ram Navami.

He said that Mahatma Gandhi had hoped for the establishment of Ram-Rajya in modern India on the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram.

Kovind said that it was his privilege to inaugurate the Madhavpur Ghed fair organised in the village associated with the life of Shri Krishna and near Porbandar, the birth place of Mahatma Gandhi.

The President said that folk-story of marriage of Shri Krishna and Rukmini shows that how ancient is the cultural unity of India and how deep were the roots of our social harmony.

According to folk belief, the land of Madhavpur Ghed village has been a witness to their union.

The President said that fair of Madhavpur Gher as well as the various functions organised on the occasion in several temples in Gujarat, and in many places in north-east India is a celebration of India’s cultural, spiritual and social unity.

He expressed happiness that this festival of connecting the people of the entire country on an emotional level is being celebrated along with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is basically being celebrated with the aim of strengthening the sense of national pride.