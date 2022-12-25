President Murmu to arrive in Hyderabad for first southern sojourn

President Droupadi Murmu will be arriving here on Monday for a five-day southern sojourn.

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will be arriving here on Monday for a five-day southern sojourn.

The President will stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, the official presidential retreat at Bolarum in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad.

This will be Murmu’s maiden visit to Hyderabad since she was elected to the highest office in July.

Before reaching the Rashtrapati Nilayam, the President will visit Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh and inaugurate projects related to its development under the ‘PRASAD’ (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme of the Union Tourism Ministry. She will also visit Sri Shivaji Spoorthy Kendram at Srisailam.

During her five-day stay, she would participate in various programmes in the city.

On Tuesday, the President will address the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad, and then visit the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to address the officer trainees of Indian Police Service (74th RR Batch). She will also inaugurate the Wide Plate Mill of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI) at Hyderabad.

On December 28, the President will visit Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamyvari Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam and lay the foundation stone for the development of tourism infrastructure there under the ‘PRASAD’ scheme. She will also inaugurate Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan, organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad-Telangana as well as virtually inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana.

On the same day, the President will visit Ramappa Temple in Warangal district where she will lay the foundation stones for development of tourism infrastructure at Ramappa Temple and restoration of Kameshwaralaya Temple.

On December 29, she will interact with the students and faculty members of G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (for Women) as well as students and staff of BM Malani Nursing College and Suman Junior College of Mahila Dakshata Samithi at Hyderabad. On the same day, she will visit the Statue of Equality at Sriramnagaram, Shamshabad.

The Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for the President’s stay.

Security agencies have taken control of Rashtrapati Nilayam for fool-proof security. Army, police, revenue, Secunderabad Cantonment and other departments have made the arrangements for the President’s visit and her stay here.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar already held a meeting with the officials of various departments to review the arrangements made for the President’s visit.

He had directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) and Cantonment to take up road repair works and barricading so that traffic to the Rashtrapati Nilayam flows smoothly.

He had also directed the Electricity Department to ensure 24 hours power supply, the Medical Department to deploy medical teams and other departments to make arrangements at Rashtrapati Nilayam as per protocol.

The President stays at least once a year in the Rashtrapati Nilayam and conducts official business from here.

The building was constructed in 1860 as the country house of the British Resident at Secunderabad. After Hyderabad State’s accession to India in 1948, it became the President’s retreat.

Mir Osman Ali Khan, then raj pramukh of Hyderabad, had officially handed over Rashrapati Nilayam to the government on August 14, 1955. Thus it became the third official residence of the President after Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi and Rashtrapati Nivas in Shimla.

Spread over 90 acres, the retreat’s premises comprise a sprawling landscaped garden, seasonal flowering plants, potted plants, natural cascading waterfalls and seven different types of nutrition gardens. The building has 20 rooms which include a dining hall and a movie theatre.

First President Rajendra Prasad had stayed here in 1955 and since then every President visited Hyderabad for southern sojourn at least one week every year.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind could not visit for the last two years. The last visit by Kovind was in December 2019.