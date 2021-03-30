Spread the love



















President of India Approves National Commission For Allied & Healthcare Professions Act, 2021

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Dr.Umasankar Mohanty, Organising Chairman, Physio Swaraj March said, ” Finally with lot of efforts put in by the Indian Physiotherapists, ‘The National Commission For Allied And Healthcare Professions Act, 2021’ has been approved by Honourable President Of India on 28th March, 2021. The Act \provides the Physiotherapists Independent Practice Right And Formation of Separate Physiotherapy Council Under The Act. We would like to thank the Honorable President Of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Honorable Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, and Honorable Minister Of State, Health Ashwini Choubey. Our thanks are also to the respected members of the Media, Civil Society for creating awareness and support for Providing Independent Practice Right To The Physiotherapists Of India”.

Dr. Mohanty further said “As per the NCAHP, 2021 Act “Physiotherapy Professional is a person who practices physiotherapy by undertaking comprehensive examination and appropriate investigation, provides treatment and advice to any persons preparatory to or for the purpose of or in connection with movement or functional dysfunction, malfunction, disorder, disability, healing and pain from trauma and disease, using physical modalities including exercise, mobilization, manipulations, electrical and thermal agents and other electro therapeutics for prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, health promotion and fitness. The physiotherapist can practice independently or as a part of a multi-disciplinary team and has a minimum qualification of a baccalaureate degree”.

Also speaking during the press meet, Dr. Surajeet Chakrabarty, Organising Secretary, Physio Swaraj March Said that “In present day bad posture, neck and back pain, static posture while working for long hours etc. put more stress on the human body and are mainly responsible for decreased fitness. These further lead to obesity, diabetes, hypertension, respiratory, musculo-skeletal and coronary artery diseases which may cause even stroke during the productive years of human life. Cases or such diseases or life style and increasing use of certain technological appliances are also growing and the trend if not prevented may adversely affect the demographic advantage. Independent practice right will help the common public.”

Dr. Uttam Kumar Tiwary, Organising Secretary of March said that “Physiotherapy is an extremely important healthcare profession in the present era. At present in India there are 306 Colleges offering undergraduate (B.P.T) Physiotherapy program consisting of 4 ½ years and 186 Colleges offering Masters in Physiotherapy (M.P.T) with 2 years duration. Ph D programme of 4 years duration in Physiotherapy is offered at 28 Colleges and 14 Universities in our country. There are 71,000 qualified Physiotherapists practicing all over India and at present there are 35,000 physiotherapy students in India . The Council will facilitate uniform syllabus and better educational standards”.

Dr. Harish S. Krishna , Convenor, Physio Swaraj March said “ Physiotherapy is an preeminent healthcare delivery system There are nearly 4 lakhs research articles indexed in Pub med and several scientific documents of Cochrane collaboration proving the efficacy of Physiotherapy treatments in various ailments of Joints, Muscles, Ligaments, Brain Stroke, Parkinson’ disease, Low back Pain, Neck Pain, Arthritis and sports professionals. The Council will facilitate standardization and Research in Physiotherapy”.

The Physiotherapists of India were regularly asking for the Independent Practice Rights for a long time. Mangaluru based Physiotherapist Dr.Umasankar Mohanty had led a 254 Km Foot March following the path of Mahatma Gandhi named Physio Swaraj March from August 25th to September 3rd,2019. Dr.Uttam Kumar Tiwary, Physiotherapist from Bengaluru and Dr. Yashpal Singh Rajpurohit had also joined Dr.Mohanty from Dandi to Sabarmati. On September 5th, 2019 the Team of Physio Swaraj March had organised a Peace March and Prayer at Rajghat, New Delhi.

Thousands of Physiotherapists had joined in the Route at Dandi, Navsari, Surat, Kim, Kosamba, Ankleswar, Bhauruch, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad. On September 5rd , 2019 at Rajghat, Delhi they conducted a Peace Protest Rally after Paying Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. After concluding the march Dr.Mohanty and team had a meeting with Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State, Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey ji on 7th September,2019.