President of India Ram Nath Kovind Arrives in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The President of India Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Mangaluru on October 7.

The district administration has made all the arrangements to welcome the President in Mangaluru by cleaning the stretch of road from Mangaluru International Airport to Circuit House and has given a new look to the surrounding area of the Circuit house.

A warm welcome was given to the first citizen of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Mangaluru International airport by the Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary, Mayor Premanand Shetty, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

From the Airport Ram Nath Kovind arrived at the Circuit House for an overnight stay. On October 8, morning at 10:55 am, President Kovind will visit Sringeri to offer prayers at the Math and return at 3:45 pm and stay at the Circuit house. On October 10, the President will leave from Mangaluru at 11:25 am to Delhi.

