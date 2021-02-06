Spread the love



















President of TSA Dayanand Kattalsar Injured in Road Accident

Mangaluru: President of Tulu Sahitya Academy Dayanand Kattalsar was injured after his car collided with a fish-laden truck at Nanthur Junction here, on February 6.

According to the police, on February 6, at around 5.15 am, Dayanand Kattalsar was on his way to Nanthur from Bikkarnakatte. As he reached the Nanthur junction, he failed to notice a truck coming from KPT side and collided into the truck. Due to the impact, the airbags were deployed and Dayanand was saved from major injuries.

Dayanand was injured in the head and shifted to a hospital in the city.

Speaking to mangalorean.com, the truck driver said, “We were on the way to Kerala carrying fish in the truck. At Nanthur Junction, a car coming from the other side hit our truck. If we don’t reach Kerala, the fish will rot”.

Mangaluru East Traffic police reached the spot for further investigation.