President to visit Maharashtra from Dec 6 to 9



New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will start his Maharashtra tour with a visit to the Raigad Fort to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Monday.

On Tuesday, the President will visit Air Force Station, Lohegaon (Pune), where he will witness flying display and interact with Air Warriors, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday.

The President will present the ‘President’s Standard’ to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai on December 8, it added.