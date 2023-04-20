President visits Shimla’s Indian Institute of Advanced Study

Shimla: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited the British-era Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) here.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was also present on the occasion.

The President visited the picture gallery, the library, protected offices and the courtyard of the main building.

On the occasion, Shashiprabha Kumar, Chairperson of the institute, Nageswar Rao, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, New Delhi, and institute Director Shailendra Raj Mehta, among others, welcomed the President.

State Education Minister Rohit Thakur, who is also minister-in-waiting, was also present on the occasion.

