Presidential poll: Draupadi Murmu to campaign in UP on July 8



Lucknow: NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will visit Lucknow on July 8 to muster electoral support from the country’s largest state.

According to sources, Draupadi Murmu will meet the MLAs and MPs of BJP as well as allies here. Apart from this, she will also seek support from non-BJP parties.

Being the largest province of the country, Uttar Pradesh will play a key role in the presidential election.

The value of one vote of an MLA is 208 and that of one MP is 700. The value of votes of 273 MLAs of the BJP and its allies and 66 Lok Sabha and 25 Rajya Sabha MPs is about 1.21 lakhs.

Uttar Pradesh, therefore, has 14.88 per cent of the total votes of 10,86,431 people’s representatives across the country.

Former Jharkhand Governor and tribal leader Draupadi Murmu has been nominated by the NDA. The opposition has nominated Yashwant Sinha, ex-Trinamool leader and former Union Minister.